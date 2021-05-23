[EXCLUSIVE] 1992 scam actor Pratik Gandhi said it took him almost 16 years to achieve national recognition





Pratik Gandhi says it took 16 years for him to achieve national fame | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Pratik Gandhi succeeded in his foray into Bollywood with Scam 1992 The actor was also recently seen in a Gujarati web series. He explains how the trip to the movies has never been easy Pratik Gandhi, who says that for the next two years his hands are full of different projects including Hindi films and digital series, climbs to the top of cloud nine after his successful foray into Bollywood with 1992 scam. The actor, who was recently seen in the Gujarati webseries Vitthal Teedi, now opens on how the journey to fame and popularity was never a walk in the park. In an exclusive interaction with Times Now Digital, the actor says that while he never questions his decision to embark on an acting career, the road to success has not been easy. “It was a long journey,” said the actor, adding: “You have to be very patient, passionate and focused. You have to constantly come together, move forward and be positive. It’s tough and you never know when an opportunity arises. “ “Getting national recognition took me almost 16 years,” he reveals. Calling the entertainment industry “very unstructured”, the actor, who effortlessly slipped into the role of Harshad Mehta for 1992 scam, says that there are no established standards and processes in the industry and that finding your way and carving your own way is a difficult task because the film industry is very different from the corporate world. Opening up more to his journey, Pratik says that for him, every job has been a very organic process. “I was doing theater when I had the Gujarati film Bey Yaar (2014) which has achieved commercial and critical success. Mr. Hansal (Mehta) saw me in Be Yaar and a few other projects and I thought of myself for the character of Mehta in Swindle. However, I had to audition for the role and go through all the procedures before I could slip into Harshad Mehta’s shoes for the film, ”he says. Pratik says that while the OTT platform is gaining popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he enjoys being a part of both. The actor adds that however, the theater is a whole different ball game, where there is a live audience and instant gratification of what you do and how you have to change based on inclinations. public. “OTTs and movies, on the other hand, are passive mediums,” the actor says, concluding that when they talk about theater screens and OTTs, both are relevant and will continue to be. because there are movies that audiences would want to see on the big screen for a community viewing experience, while OTT, on the other hand, offers a very personalized experience. Pratik Gandhi will also soon be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, opposite Taapsee Pannu.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos