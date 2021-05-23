IMAX Accelerates Biggest Hollywood Opening Since 2019 As “F9” Scores $ 14 Million In Full-Speed ​​Debut





NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) got off to a flying start to the 2021 summer box office season with the strong international debut of Universal’s “F9”, which delivered $ 14 million on 800 IMAX screens China, the Middle East, Russia, and South Korea. Despite opening up to a limited number of markets, the latest “Fast & Furious” epic led IMAX to its biggest opening weekend for a year. Hollywood film since December 2019 and its second biggest international opening weekend ever in May. “The summer blockbuster season has arrived with the strong debut of” F9 “, and it’s clear that there is a strong pent-up demand among the equally large, much anticipated global audiences. Hollywood movies are coming back to theaters, “said Rich gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Universal’s bold strategy to launch the release of” F9 “in China and the early summer start has clearly paid off, and the film’s early success bodes well for the continued global box office rebound. “ China led the way with a $ 12.4 million Opening weekend on IMAX screens, as Chinese audiences continued to drive the global resurgence in film showing. IMAX delivered 9.2% of the weekend’s “F9” gross in China on just 1% of screens overall, a better franchise for IMAX China which surpassed its 8.8% opening weekend share for 2013’s “Furious 6”. “F9” also marked the biggest day ever. ‘opening in China for the franchise in IMAX. “F9” also hosted the biggest opening weekend for IMAX since 2019 in both Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. IMAX continues to gain a strong market share in China in the era of the pandemic, when they accounted for only 1% of the total screens on the market. The performances of “F9” continue the resurgence of the Asian box office, with notably the first and the two most profitable IMAX releases in Japan of all time and the second highest grossing Chinese New Year holiday for IMAX China. About IMAX Corporation IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat into a world you never imagined. The best filmmakers and studios use IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways and as such the IMAX network is one of the largest and most successful theatrical distribution platforms for major events. of the whole world. IMAX is headquartered at new York, Toronto and Angels, with additional offices London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2021, there were 1,652 IMAX theater systems (1,567 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 73 institutional) operating in 84 countries and territories. stock code “1970”. IMAX, IMAXDome, IMAX3D, IMAX3D dome, discover it in IMAX, theIMAXLive, AIMAXLive, AIMAX3d experience, IMAXDMR, DMR, IMAXnXosand films at most, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries which are registered or otherwise protected under the laws of various jurisdictions. www.imax.com. You can also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax),Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies). CONTACTS: hurry

Mark Jafar

[email protected]

212-821-0102 Investors

Brett Harriss

[email protected]

212-821-0187 SOURCE IMAX Corporation Related links http://www.imax.com







