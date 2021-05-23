Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela gets into the groove with Arab icon Mohamed Ramadan in music video shot in Dubai



Urvashi rautela

Bollywood model and actress Urvashi Rautela is petrified by snakes, but she was willing to work on her fear if that meant she would feature in an extravagant and brilliant video with Egyptian actor and music idol Mohamed Ramadan.

Their single Versace Baby, which is set in Dubai, has gone viral since its release on May 12 and has garnered over 9 million views, featuring a scene featuring a python. The two are in a steaming jacuzzi with the exotic reptile. The glitzy video shows this city in a lead role.

I’m afraid of snakes, but there were a lot of them on the sets, Rautela said with a laugh.

The clip, shot entirely in the United Arab Emirates and primarily at the Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel, is a shameless ode to decadence and materialism. Shots of Ramadan and Rautela living a luxurious, golden life form the backbone of the video, produced by Dubai talent Len Prasad.

But let me tell you, I am a big animal lover and I can guarantee that all animals were well taken care of. Their owners were there and they were not mistreated. Come to think of it, the Versace brand icon has a snake on it, and it’s a signature symbol of Versace and so we wanted to be authentic to the brand even on our outfits, Rautela said.

In her international debut in a music video, Rautela plays the glamor of the Ramadan candy arm speeding into fast cars and waking up on a bed with money scattered around them.

It was so much fun filming the video in Dubai. But it was also extremely difficult because we shot it during a pandemic. We had to be extremely careful, but all our efforts paid off. My friends and fans call me their own Versace Baby, Rautela said.

In one of the scenes, she was wearing a black dress costing over 150 million rupees.

Excerpts from our interview with Rautela as we talk about his latest single

How was Versace Baby born?

Singer Mohamed Ramadan and I have been friends since 2019. I was invited to the concert of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarreds in which Mohamed was playing and we got along well. We were introduced and talked about the number of Indians unfamiliar with the music scene that takes place in the Arab world. And we talked. The rest is history.

How did it go in Dubai for the clip, which is an ode to materialism and luxury?

I fell in love with this song the moment I heard it. Mohamed and I met last year and we celebrated Christmas together. At that point he took me to his studio and played four or five of his popular songs from his repertoire for me. We even talked about the filming of one of his songs at the Taj Mahal in Agra because it was one of the seven wonders of the world. But what immediately struck me was his track Versace Baby. I loved his vibe and when he asked me if I wanted to be a part of it, I jumped at his offer. I had this project during my birthday week and loved working with Mohamed Versace was one of my favorite brands growing up. I loved the way I was styled in this video. The black dress which cost a huge sum was worn by a Hollywood icon. Versace Baby is synonymous with style and money.

Dubai video is an unapologetic nod to materialism, living life on the fast lane, and spending money on luxuries Have you felt guilty that it might sound deaf in times of a pandemic?

In my Doob Gaye clip, I played an innocent girl, but my role in Versace Baby is the opposite of that. I was on call to look glamorous. But it was very difficult to pull him during the lockdown. We had real animals like cubs, jaguars and pythons on the sets. I am proud of Mohamed for all of this. It is one of the most expensive music videos I have ever presented. And, Mohamed was an absolute professional and he was only interested in improving the project. We were dressed head to toe in Versace and that made it an authentic representation of the song. It’s also a perfect endorsement for Versace.

Do you have a favorite scene?

I had to go back for another shoot in India, so due to the quarantine rules at home, I had to go back to my country before my shooting was finished. But it has been well edited. My favorite scene is the one with the python in a jacuzzi. It was so elegant. This song is a total demonstration of leading a materialistic life with cars, airplanes and materialism in mind. This is a totally partying video.

You also tweeted that the proceeds from the video will go to the Palestinian Relief Fund and COVID-19 Relief India. What are your thoughts?

While recording and filming the song, we focused on how to improve this video. We wanted to make the video appealing to Mohameds music fans in the Arab world and introduce him to India. Take a closer look and you’ll find some iconic Bollywood moves as well. I am very happy to realize that my first success with an Arab artist was all the rage in India, Morocco and other parts of the world. I feel incredibly proud. Here is our Eidi, our Eid gift, to all our fans.

I have about six projects to publish. I will be seen with Randeep Hooda in the Inspector Avinash web series and the Bollywood remake of the Tamil hit Thiruttu Payale 2. I also have the movie The Black Rose coming out. But more than my films, I’m only thinking about saving our lives at the moment. It is a terrible situation right now and we are concerned for everyone’s safety. We can’t meet people in the open like before. It can get lonely, but I try to be as positive as possible. The viral success of Versace Babys is a silver lining in my life right now.