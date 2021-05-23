Where is the actor who played Jan’s assistant Hunter today?

Today, Office continues to be one of the hottest comedies in the workplace today, thanks to the shows’ previous availability on Netflix before moving on to NBCUniversals Peacock. He is also among the most successful, receiving 42 Emmy nods and five Emmy awards in his nine seasons.

Office is also known for his incredible cast set, which includes Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Leslie David Baker and John Krasinski who also directed some of the episodes in the series. At the same time, the series also featured other interesting characters, most notably Jans’s assistant Hunter (Melora Hardin). This character was played by actor Nicholas D’Agosto and since he has been in the series he has reserved several roles in film and television.

He booked a part in this thriller franchise while eyeing another role

In Hollywood, actors are more than aware that sometimes things don’t turn out the way they thought they would. This was the case for DAgosto who was hoping to land a role in a certain project, but he was finally informed that it was not working. Around the same time, he also decided to audition for Final destination 5 and just like that, the cast progressed rapidly. About this one I went out for an audition, the next time I came back I met [director] Steve Quayle and [producers] Craig Perry and Sheila, DAgosto revealed while talk with Collider. And then I got the role of the genre, it all happened in maybe two weeks or so.

In the film, DAgosto was cast to play Sam Lawton, a man who had a hunch that he and the people around him would die due to a bridge collapse. And as he manages to save some after the bridge collapses, the survivors are horrified to realize that they were still dying one by one.

He then joined the cast of masters of sex

After working on other films, DAgosto was cast in the Emmy-winning Showtime series Masters of sex. The actor was cast to play Dr. Ethan Haas, a fictional character written in the series despite being based on a true story (Ethan is a supposed protector of Michael Sheens, Dr. William Masters). For the actor, the role was something he knew he wanted to play early on.

To convince the bosses of the series, DAgosto had to perform a sex scene during his audition. This moment was made even more difficult by the fact that he had to do it with an imaginary partner. It’s the first time [my character] ran into a girl before, so I had to hold my hands in front of my face, imagining I was holding something else, recalls DAgosto talking with Interview. It was laughing every time to see this guy mimic holding a woman in front of his face like a 30-frame room.

He became a recurring guest in this hit medical drama

After starring in Masters of Sex, DAgosto once again played doctor on ABCs Grey’s Anatomy. This time he played recurring character Graham Maddox, an OB / GYN residing at the Gray Sloan Memorial. On the show, Graham worked under the tutelage of Nicole Herman (Geena Davis). Later, the two also engaged in a sexual affair.

Sadly, DAgosto hasn’t reprized his character on the show since his introduction in Season 11. Since Graham remains alive and well, however, there is still hope that he would return in future episodes.

He went to Portay this famous two-faced villain

In recent years, DAgosto has continuously supported television projects, including the DC Comics series Gotham. For DAgosto, his casting in the series happened by chance. I was working on something and auditioning for something else. And then the people who broadcast this thing I auditioned for were doing it too GothamThey said, we didn’t know you were available. Can you come over tonight for Harvey Dent? We must launch immediately.

For the actor, what appealed to him the most was the split personality of Harveys. The great thing about playing a role like this is that I can be a lovely lawyer, but I can also play the deep rage and ambition of this young Harvey Dent, DAgosto explained. It really is a dream role.

He played a lawyer again on that NBC sitcom

In the mock documentary Trial and error, DAgosto went back to playing a lawyer but his character certainly looked nothing like Harvey Dent. Here he plays city lawyer Josh Segal. For the actor, it was a role he could connect to right away. From the moment I read it, I knew all of this guy’s strengths and knew all of his insecurities, DAgosto said while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. There’s just something I really understand about Josh internally. So, I’m really grateful that this impulse was right.

Trial and error was canceled after only two seasons. Since then, DAgosto hasn’t been involved in much else, appearing only briefly in one episode of The good doctor. That said, the actor has been attached to an upcoming comedy Rattled! although further details on the film are not available. For now, fans can stream any hit show from DAgostos.

