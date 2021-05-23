2021 Billboard Music Awards Winners List: (Updated)





Check out the full list of winners below. Best artist

Duck

WRLD juice

Pop smoke

Taylor Swift

The weekend Best New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja cat

Jack harlow

Pop Smoke – WINNER

Rod wave Best Male Artist

Duck

WRLD juice

Lil baby

Pop smoke

The Weeknd – WINNER Best Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee stallion

Taylor Swift – WINNER Top Duo / Group

AC DC

AJR

BTS – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Brown 5

Top Billboard Artist 200

Duck

WRLD juice

Pop smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift – WINNER Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Duck

Dua Lipa

Pop smoke

The weekend Best Streaming Song Artist

DaBaby

Drake – WINNER

Lil baby

Pop smoke

The weekend Best Artist in Song Sales

Justin bieber

BTS – WINNER

Megan Thee stallion

Morgan wallen

The weekend Best Radio Song Artist

Justin bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd – WINNER

Best Social Artist (voted by fans)

BLACKPINK

BTS – WINNER

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen Best R&B Artist

Jhen aiko

Justin bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The Weeknd – WINNER Best Male R&B Artist

Justin bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd – WINNER Best Female R&B Artist

Jhen aiko

Doja Cat – WINNER

UPS Best Rap Artist

DaBaby

Duck

WRLD juice

Lil baby

Pop Smoke – WINNER Best Male Rap Artist

WRLD juice

Lil baby

Pop Smoke – WINNER Best Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Saweetie Best Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane brown

Luke combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen – WINNER Best Country Male Artist

Luke combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen – WINNER Best Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood Top Country Duo / Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line – WINNER

Maddie and Tae Best rock artist

AC DC

AJR

Five finger punch

Kelly machine gun

twenty-one pilots Best Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna Best Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER

J. Balvin

Ozuna Best Latin Female Artist

Becky g

Karol G – WINNER

Rosala Top Duo / Latin Group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga

Armed link – WINNER

The two carnales Best Dance / Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga – WINNER

Marshmello

Surf table Best Christian Artist

Casting crowns

Elevation Worship – WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach williams Best Gospel Artist

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City music

Kanye West – WINNER Best Billboard 200 Album

WRLD Juice, Legends never die

Lil baby, My turn

Pop smoke, Aim for the stars, aim for the moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The weekend, After hours Best R&B Album

Jhen Aiko, The beast

Chris Brown and Young Thug, Slime & B

Cat Doja, Hot pink

Kehlani, It was good until it wasn’t

The weekend, After hours – WINNER Best Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame it on baby

WRLD Juice, Legends never die

Lil baby, My turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop smoke, Aim for the stars, aim for the moon – WINNER Best Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Gold mine

Sam Hunt, South side

Chris Stapleton, Restart

Carrie Underwood, My present

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: the double album – WINNER Best rock album

AC DC, Power on

Miley Cyrus, Plastic hearts

Glass animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, My Downfall Tickets – WINNER

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to you Best Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, The last world tour

Bad Bunny, Those who weren’t going out

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG – WINNER

J. Balvin, Colors Best dance / electronic album

DJ Snake, Flames

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica – WINNER

Kylie Minogue, Disco Best Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation worship, Grave in the gardens

Carrie Underwood, My present – WINNER

We the kingdom, Holy water

Zach Williams, Rescue story Best Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Image: Live at Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 – WINNER

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra Top Hot 100 song presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. Iann dior, Mood

Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, I hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

DaBaby with Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR

The Weeknd, blinding lights Best Streaming Song

Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR – WINNER

Future ft. Drake, life is good

Jack Harlow with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, WHATS POPPIN

The Weeknd, blinding lights Best-selling song

Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, I hope

BTS, Dynamite

Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonc, Savage

The Weeknd, blinding lights Best Radio Song

Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, I hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Dua Lipa, don’t start now

Harry styles i adore you

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – WINNER Best collaboration (voted by fans)

24kGoldn ft. Iann dior, Mood

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, I Hope – WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

DaBaby with Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, WHATS POPPIN Best R&B Song

Jhen Aiko with HER, BS

Justin Bieber with Quavo, Intentions

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Doja Cat, say it

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – WINNER Best Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. Iann dior, Mood

Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

DaBaby with Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, WHATS POPPIN

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonc, Savage Best Country Song

Jason Aldean, I got what I got

Gabby Barrett, I Hope – WINNER

Lee Brice, one of those girls

Morgan Wallen, Chasin You

Morgan Wallen, more than my hometown Best rock song

AJR, Bang! – WINNER

All Time Low ft. Blackbear, Monsters

Glass animals, heat waves

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, my ex’s best friend

twenty-one pilots, level of concern Best Latin Song

Bad Bunny, Yo Perreo Sola

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dkiti – WINNER

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Maluma and The Weeknd, Hawi

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, Caramel Top Dance / Electronic Song

Lady Gaga, stupid love

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, rain on me

SAINt JHN, Roses (Imanbek Remix) – WINNER

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, ily (I love you baby)

Subject & A7S, Breaking Me Best Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Graves Into Gardens – WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, ENSEMBLE

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship, The Blessing (live)

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, famous for (I think)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, There Was Jesus Best gospel song

Koryn Hawthorne, talk to me

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, Movin On

Marvin Sapp, thanks for everything

Tye Tribbett, we’re gonna be alright

Kanye West with Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Blood – WINNER The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including digital album and song sales, streaming, radio broadcasting and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. This year’s awards are based on the ranking period of March 21, 2020 – April 3, 2021. Categories voted by fans this year include Best Social Artist and Best Collaboration. The Billboard Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.

