Entertainment
2021 Billboard Music Awards Winners List: (Updated)
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best artist
Duck
WRLD juice
Pop smoke
Taylor Swift
The weekend
Best New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja cat
Jack harlow
Pop Smoke – WINNER
Rod wave
Best Male Artist
Duck
WRLD juice
Lil baby
Pop smoke
The Weeknd – WINNER
Best Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee stallion
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Duo / Group
AC DC
AJR
BTS – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Brown 5
Top Billboard Artist 200
Duck
WRLD juice
Pop smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Duck
Dua Lipa
Pop smoke
The weekend
Best Streaming Song Artist
DaBaby
Drake – WINNER
Lil baby
Pop smoke
The weekend
Best Artist in Song Sales
Justin bieber
BTS – WINNER
Megan Thee stallion
Morgan wallen
The weekend
Best Radio Song Artist
Justin bieber
Lewis capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd – WINNER
Best Social Artist (voted by fans)
BLACKPINK
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Best R&B Artist
Jhen aiko
Justin bieber
Chris Brown
Doja cat
The Weeknd – WINNER
Best Male R&B Artist
Justin bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd – WINNER
Best Female R&B Artist
Jhen aiko
Doja Cat – WINNER
UPS
Best Rap Artist
DaBaby
Duck
WRLD juice
Lil baby
Pop Smoke – WINNER
Best Male Rap Artist
WRLD juice
Lil baby
Pop Smoke – WINNER
Best Female Rap Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Saweetie
Best Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane brown
Luke combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Best Country Male Artist
Luke combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Best Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo / Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line – WINNER
Maddie and Tae
Best rock artist
AC DC
AJR
Five finger punch
Kelly machine gun
twenty-one pilots
Best Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny – WINNER
J. Balvin
Ozuna
Best Latin Female Artist
Becky g
Karol G – WINNER
Rosala
Top Duo / Latin Group
Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga
Armed link – WINNER
The two carnales
Best Dance / Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga – WINNER
Marshmello
Surf table
Best Christian Artist
Casting crowns
Elevation Worship – WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach williams
Best Gospel Artist
Kirk franklin
Koryn hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City music
Kanye West – WINNER
Best Billboard 200 Album
WRLD Juice, Legends never die
Lil baby, My turn
Pop smoke, Aim for the stars, aim for the moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The weekend, After hours
Best R&B Album
Jhen Aiko, The beast
Chris Brown and Young Thug, Slime & B
Cat Doja, Hot pink
Kehlani, It was good until it wasn’t
The weekend, After hours – WINNER
Best Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame it on baby
WRLD Juice, Legends never die
Lil baby, My turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop smoke, Aim for the stars, aim for the moon – WINNER
Best Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Gold mine
Sam Hunt, South side
Chris Stapleton, Restart
Carrie Underwood, My present
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: the double album – WINNER
Best rock album
AC DC, Power on
Miley Cyrus, Plastic hearts
Glass animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, My Downfall Tickets – WINNER
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to you
Best Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, The last world tour
Bad Bunny, Those who weren’t going out
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG – WINNER
J. Balvin, Colors
Best dance / electronic album
DJ Snake, Flames
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica – WINNER
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Best Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation worship, Grave in the gardens
Carrie Underwood, My present – WINNER
We the kingdom, Holy water
Zach Williams, Rescue story
Best Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Image: Live at Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 – WINNER
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Hot 100 song presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. Iann dior, Mood
Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, I hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
DaBaby with Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR
The Weeknd, blinding lights
Best Streaming Song
Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR – WINNER
Future ft. Drake, life is good
Jack Harlow with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, WHATS POPPIN
The Weeknd, blinding lights
Best-selling song
Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, I hope
BTS, Dynamite
Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonc, Savage
The Weeknd, blinding lights
Best Radio Song
Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, I hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Dua Lipa, don’t start now
Harry styles i adore you
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – WINNER
Best collaboration (voted by fans)
24kGoldn ft. Iann dior, Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, I Hope – WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
DaBaby with Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, WHATS POPPIN
Best R&B Song
Jhen Aiko with HER, BS
Justin Bieber with Quavo, Intentions
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Doja Cat, say it
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – WINNER
Best Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. Iann dior, Mood
Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP
DaBaby with Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, WHATS POPPIN
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonc, Savage
Best Country Song
Jason Aldean, I got what I got
Gabby Barrett, I Hope – WINNER
Lee Brice, one of those girls
Morgan Wallen, Chasin You
Morgan Wallen, more than my hometown
Best rock song
AJR, Bang! – WINNER
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, Monsters
Glass animals, heat waves
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, my ex’s best friend
twenty-one pilots, level of concern
Best Latin Song
Bad Bunny, Yo Perreo Sola
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dkiti – WINNER
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Maluma and The Weeknd, Hawi
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, Caramel
Top Dance / Electronic Song
Lady Gaga, stupid love
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, rain on me
SAINt JHN, Roses (Imanbek Remix) – WINNER
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, ily (I love you baby)
Subject & A7S, Breaking Me
Best Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Graves Into Gardens – WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, ENSEMBLE
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship, The Blessing (live)
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, famous for (I think)
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, There Was Jesus
Best gospel song
Koryn Hawthorne, talk to me
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, Movin On
Marvin Sapp, thanks for everything
Tye Tribbett, we’re gonna be alright
Kanye West with Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Blood – WINNER
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including digital album and song sales, streaming, radio broadcasting and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. This year’s awards are based on the ranking period of March 21, 2020 – April 3, 2021. Categories voted by fans this year include Best Social Artist and Best Collaboration.
The Billboard Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.
