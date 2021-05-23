Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she would love to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in Bollywood movie
Samantha Akkineni was also asked about a Southern star who she thought could have played the role of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and, without taking any time, took the name Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Southern star Samantha Akkineni makes her Hindi web debut with Manoj Bajpayee “The Family Man Season 2”. In her Hindi web debut, Samantha recently shared that she would like to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in a Bollywood movie.
While on a rapid-fire tour with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha asked a Bollywood actor that she would like onscreen romance outside of Manoj Bajpayee. To this she immediately replied: “Ranbir Kapoor”. Sam was also asked a Southern star who she thought could have played the role of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and not taking any time she took the actor’s name and of his stepfather Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Samantha added that the talent in Bollywood is amazing and that she is afraid of it because she answered a fan question about why it took a long time for her to make her Bollywood debut.
Meanwhile, Sam has some big plans in the South. The astonishing who finished a decade in the industry will be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.
She also started the filming of Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju respectively under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions.
Do you have any experience or advice related to COVID? Chat and share on PINKVILLA Rooms.
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]