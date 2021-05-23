Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she would love to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in Bollywood movie

Samantha Akkineni was also asked about a Southern star who she thought could have played the role of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and, without taking any time, took the name Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Southern star Samantha Akkineni makes her Hindi web debut with Manoj Bajpayee “The Family Man Season 2”. In her Hindi web debut, Samantha recently shared that she would like to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in a Bollywood movie.

While on a rapid-fire tour with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha asked a Bollywood actor that she would like onscreen romance outside of Manoj Bajpayee. To this she immediately replied: “Ranbir Kapoor”. Sam was also asked a Southern star who she thought could have played the role of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and not taking any time she took the actor’s name and of his stepfather Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Samantha added that the talent in Bollywood is amazing and that she is afraid of it because she answered a fan question about why it took a long time for her to make her Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Sam has some big plans in the South. The astonishing who finished a decade in the industry will be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

She also started the filming of Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju respectively under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions.

