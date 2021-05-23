Exclusive: Saving Habit Protected Me From Covid Impact On Bollywood Finances: Singer Mika Singh | Hindi movie news









“ HAPPY TO HAVE SHARED MY SAVINGS WITH NEEDS ”

The joint account created by Mika is used for the well-being of people affected by the pandemic. The singer-performer says, "Punjabis have a different nature. So when the first wave started last year and things stopped, making a lot of people penniless, I decided to support them. I just couldn't see them starving and dying. As I was in my farm on the outskirts of Delhi, we decided to start langar sewa. I was in Delhi for a year. Slowly we have enlarged the acreage and now we are doing the activity in Mumbai and other areas. Things will go across India as many actors join me in the mission. "Vindu Dara Singh joined Mika on Sunday and distributed food for the underprivileged in Oshiwara in Mumbai. Singer Mika Singh's childhood habit of saving 10% on his paycheck helped him weather the financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus. Although the Mauja singer Hi Mauja was also out of work (read jobless) for over 10 months, he never faced financial constraints. Several actors from Bollywood and television have spoken about the impact of the financial crisis, inflicted by the pandemic, on them. But Mika said: "Rabb di bahut meher hai. Shayad meri puraani aadaten kaam aa gai." ADVANCING THE SIKH PRINCIPLE OF SARBAT DA BHALA

Mika is very attached to spirituality. And it came to him from his parents. “I’m not doing anything. Guru ji outlined some principles of Sikhism, Sarbat Da Bhala (may everyone prosper and everyone’s well-being) being the most important. If the world is in trouble, why not devote my life to improving them? I was in tears when I saw the mass migration. The second wave came like a sudden cyclone, erased everything. Abhi at zyada hard time aa gaya. So we all have to do something, ”said Mika, who set high goals for himself to accomplish the mission. “My idea behind all of this is to educate people and tell them that it is his heart and his zeal to do something for society that goes beyond money.” THE COOKING SKILLS ARE ACHIEVED IN THE SERVICE OF THE COMMUNITY

Mika is a good cook. And the skill helped him during langar sewa. “Finding a Punjabi who doesn’t know how to cook is rare. There were times when I went to the karchi and the pateela to cook good food. For me, this is a prayer we have to do with a shraddha. (devotion) full. Mika’s team is on site, he makes sure to visit once a week. Recently he celebrated Eid with the Bombay cops and others. “I feel like I need to meet people to find out about their problems. One day, sewa is a must. ”



“IMAANDAARI ABHI ZINDA HAI”



“Kisi ke lie 10 rupees bhi bahut mayne rakhte hain. A packet of cookies can be a complete meal for some people. I will share an example here … Today if someone gives Rs a crore, people won’t say no even if they only require Rs a lakh. But I realized that honesty zinda hai. I once gave Rs 5000 to a lady. But she told me that she did didn’t need more than 100. And she returned the remaining amount. I was empty for a while Then she explained to me by saying: bahut log hain jinhey paise chahie. So the leftovers can be distributed among them. Then she explained to me by saying: bahut log hain jinhey paise chahie. i realized ki imaandaar and doosro ke baare me sochne valey log abhi hain. CORONA SONGS ARE NOT EVERYTHING

“Gaana to maine kia tha AR Rahman ke saath Covid by. At the moment, I am not focusing on this aspect because for me the work on the ground is important. Studio gyaan se zyada yeh sewa achi hai, said Mika.



‘WHEN YOU EARN WELL, YOUR EXPENSES INCREASE’

We Punjabis have a different nature. Paise paise ke lie sochte nahi. When you win very well, the kharche bhi increases ho jaate hain. It happened with me too. But again, I will say meri save karne ki aadat ne mujhey bacha lia. Believe me, by the grace of God, the money part never occurred to me at all. Mera bhi ghar chal raha hai baaki sab ke saath. Sharing is important. ”



