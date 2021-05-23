The Only Fools and Horses actor who played a key character was married to an EastEnders star

It is always worth checking the value of your old antiques and heirlooms. Just ask the Trotter brothers.

The episode of Only Fools and Horses Time on Our Hands is known to bring yet another tear in the eyes of many die-hard fans.

Del Boy and Rodney eventually became millionaires on the 1996 Christmas special which was watched by 24.3 million viewers, nearly half of the nation’s population at the time and the world’s highest viewing record. highest ever recorded for a UK comedy TV show.

Although the episode is best known for the main characters stumbling upon their fortunes, at the start of the episode Del Boy first meets Raquels’ parents, James and Audrey.

Actor Michael Jayston played Raquels James’ father in the episode and was subjected to a horrific coffee-coated meal thanks to Uncle Albert’s comedic cooking mix.

Fans will recall when picking up his car from the Trotters garage the next day, antique dealer James spotted an old pocket watch.

It is engraved “Harrison”. Upon closer examination, it suggests that it could be the work of John Harrison, the man who designed and built the world’s first successful maritime clock in the 18th century.







And that leads the Trotters to Sotheby’s where the watch sells for 6.2 million at auction.

It was Michael’s only appearance on the hit series, but without his character, James the Trotters would not have had their happy ending.

Michael has performed both on stage and on screen throughout his career, another notable role being when he played the Valeyard in all fourteen episodes of the Doctor Who The Trial of Time Lord series.

Few fans of Only Fools and Horses know, however, that Michael was married to an actress who also made her name in theater and television.

So who was Michael married to?

In 1965 he married Lynn Farleigh. The couple divorced in 1970 but the two went on to have successful careers as actors.

Lynn joined the Royal Shakespeare Company shortly after the couple’s marriage and pursued a career in theater for 40 years.

After her stint on stage, Lynn played Nora White in EastEnders between 2013 and 2014.

She has appeared in four episodes of EastEnders to date.

Nora is the mom of Carl White and Adam White. She first appeared in July 2013, when Carl and his ex-girlfriend Kirsty Branning decide to visit her at her retirement home for her birthday.

Nora returned to Walford in March 2014 as her son Carl had not been in contact with her for over three months – he had been killed in January of that year.

She eventually finds out that Ronnie Mitchell killed her son by slamming the trunk of a car over his head and then crashing into the car with his body inside.

Ronnie later had Nora’s other son, Adam, beaten up, and she then threatened Nora and the rest of the White family to leave her alone. Nora has not been seen since in Albert Square.





Lynn is now married to actor John Woodvine (who played an Archbishop in Netflix The crown ) and together they have two children.

Michael has been married to Elizabeth Ann Smithson since 1978. They have two children.

Outside of Only Fools and Horses, Michael has made a wide variety of appearances on the small screen.

He starred in Doctor Who, Coronation Street, and even made a cameo appearance in EastEnders himself.

We don’t know if he ran into his ex-wife on set.