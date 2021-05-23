Don Wilson on football, theater and Wayne Gretzky’s wedding

TORONTO – There’s just something about Don Wilson that appeals to you.

Perhaps it was his incredible athleticism that earned him an inductee into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, or perhaps his contagious personality and Hall of Fame storytelling skills.

Either way, Donnovan Bennett was thrilled to speak with the former CFL greats, who became an actor after his football career, on this week’s episode of The Waggle podcast.

The couple have talked about everything from Wilson’s football career to his debut when he hung up his boots to attend the wedding of NHL great Wayne Gretzky and work with actor Jamie Foxx.

Here are five of the best quotes from their conversation in this week’s episode:

To be inducted into the CFHOF: “Well, it was a process and it goes on because people are still finding out and everything. It is a very humbling process, but a wonderful one. Wonderful to be recognized as a Hall of Fame. Wonderful to be encouraged to keep doing things and to try to do things to the best of your ability. Many friends and family have called me since I could tell. So I always get calls. I am still receiving text messages. I still get Facebook stuff and stuff. So yeah, it was amazing. It has been amazing every time someone contacted me to congratulate me.

Going to Wayne Gretzky’s wedding to Damon Allen: “We were in Edmonton playing, I think, and he (Allen) got the invitation from his family and he took me. I was his date. Damon and I went to the wedding. It was a beautiful wedding. But I remember it was so much fanfare. Tome. I did not understand. You know I couldn’t believe I was there. It was a lot of beautiful people. It was a lot, Edmonton was shining, it was just a great wedding.

When he started playing: “I have always been an actor. I just played professional football so it kind of took me away from acting. When I was in college and high school, I did plays and stuff in musicals and things. And what happened was when I was in Toronto, my 1997 season was in the offseason, because I stayed in Toronto during the offseason. So in 1997 I met a young woman and she was an actress and I said, “So how are you?” because she told me she was an actress. And I said, ‘Oh, yeah, I used to do theater. And that was almost the end of my career and I was trying to think about what I wanted to do after football. The fact that I met her and talked about it and she said, ‘Well, maybe you have to go meet my agent. So I went to meet his agent and they hired me as a client and they sent me three or four auditions, and I booked three of the four.

On what makes greatness in all genres: “I think the first thing it is is confidence. I think this is the first thing. The second thing is the willingness to do whatever it takes to get there and then become better. The third thing is always the execution. You have to do the things you want to do and determination is key today. Determination, hard work and seeing yourself doing these things too. You should also consider making these things happen. Making a good play, making an interception, making a save and a tackle, you know, you have to imagine yourself doing these things. The same goes for acting. I have to imagine getting a lead role in a movie, getting that lead role in a sitcom, I have to consider it. So it’s going to take the same thing that I applied to football and this acting thing so that I can excel the way I want and want to.

About meeting and working with Jamie Foxx: “He reminds me a lot of myself. Because he’s funny and very talented. He could do a lot of different things. He was also very close to his grandmother and I was very close to my mother. So it’s just correlation stuff like that. But I met him, I played ping-pong with him on the set. You know what I’m saying, beat him two or three times. But I had to quit because, you know, he’s the actor, the lead actor. He was a good guy, a good person, a good attitude. So like I said, I’ve been with a lot of greats.