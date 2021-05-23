Former WWE star hospitalized after accident at independent wrestling show





Former WWE star Enzo Amore, who now passes by nZo on the independent wrestling scene, was accidentally knocked out when he took a DDT on the floor at a Southwest Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) event in Texas Saturday night. Dave Meltzer broke the news via Wrestling Observer Radio that the former team wrestler had to be rushed to hospital after the incident, but he posted a tweet on Sunday morning saying he was fine. Saturday night’s show was Amore’s first fight for promotion. According to Cagematch, Amore has wrestled less than 10 times since his release by WWE in 2018. Thank you all – #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@ real1) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, Amore’s former partner Big Cass (now passing through W. Morrissey) recently made his Impact Wrestling debut. The big man recently spoke in interviews about his return to the business after an extended hiatus amid depression and anxiety. “What comes to mind is I want to get to the top of the wrestling industry. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” Morrissey said in an interview with Gary of Inside The Ropes Cassidy this week. “I had a few setbacks and I even considered moving away from wrestling but deep down, deep down, since I was a kid, that’s all I want to do, it’s my first love , my first passion I want to be the best, so I’m going to do whatever I can to get to the top of pro wrestling – and the entire industry. “If I don’t make it I’m going to die trying, but my goal is to get to the absolute top of pro wrestling and I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but every day I’m grateful to myself. wake up and I will give everything every day to make a name for himself, ”he continued. He later explained why he changed his name completely when he joined the Nashville-based promotion. “Because it’s a new start in a new business and, you know, it’s the first day of a new journey for me. This is the first day I get to the top of pro wrestling on my own with a healthy mindset, being sober and happy and healthy and it was a whole new start, ”he said. declared. “I didn’t want anything associated with what I was doing or who once interfered with this new trip, so everything I did came out the window, including the gear, the look, everything. I wanted a fresh start, and thought of coming back like a heel … When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash showed up at WCW, I thought it was really cool to use their real names but, for a heel, just shortening my name instead of saying it – I thought it was pretty, quite arrogant. “







