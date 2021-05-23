Andaaz’s 18 Years: 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About The Movie: Bollywood News





1. In a successful year where Bollywood’s biggest badshahs have burst onto the big screen, this film with two new heroines and Akshay Kumar holds its own. Andaaz was one of the biggest producers of 2003. It was the year of Karan Johar-Akshay Kumars Kal Ho Na Ha, Raj Kumar Hiranis Munnabhai, Rakesh and Hrithik Roshans KoiMil Gaya and Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini-Ravi Chopras Baghbaan. Andaaz became a huge success amidst the formidable competition. 2. Contrary to popular belief, Andaaz was NOT directed by Suneel Darshan but by the late Raj Kanwar (died suddenly in 2012 at age 50). Suneel who produced Andaaz recalls, Raj came to me with this modern love triangle concept about an Air Force pilot and the two women in his life. I liked it. I immediately gave the green light to the project. 3. Raj Kanwar was known for his successes throughout his career. Deewaana, the movie that made Shah Rukh Khan an overnight superstar was directed by Kanwar. So were Sridevi’s two great successes Laadla and Judah. With Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Raj made two films each. Andaaz was a dream come true for Akshay. He wanted to be an Air Force pilot in real life. 4. The large USP of Andaaz was the two new Miss Universe heroines Lara Dutta and Miss World Priyanka Chopra. The clash of the two sirens was highlighted throughout the commercial when in fact the two ladies got along like a house on fire. There has never been any rivalry between them. They weren’t very good friends. But they loved and respected each other. The whole rivalry was a marketing fabrication by the media, reveals Suneel Darshan. The two debutants had equally well defined roles. Both were expected to become superstars. But Priyanka ran ahead. She was certainly the more ambitious of the two, Suneel says. 5. Andaaz was Suneel Darshan’s sexiest production. He chooses to see it as sensual. Both ladies, especially Priyanka, were made to do a lot of skin shows. In fact, even Akshay, who hates bodily spectacle, has been seen in skimpy clothes. Priyanka admitted to me later, Thoda zyada ho gaya. She made two more films with Akshay. But rumors about them hurt her twinning with Akshay. In an interview with me in 2004, Akshay spoke about the rumors. He said, why should I let such cowardly words affect me? Everyone knows who is behind it. The target is not me but Priyanka. I just got caught in the crossfire. Now that the newspaper, which wrote about a public brawl between me and my wife in Goa, has very graciously admitted that their information was false, the truth is open. My family life remains untouched by these malicious elements. I prefer to focus on my career rather than getting into these unnecessary controversies. Andaaz apna apna. Other pages: Andaaz Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

