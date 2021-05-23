Javelin actor Flula Borg praises James Gunn’s film





Javelin actor Flula Borg is ecstatic after seeing James Gunn The suicide squad. Recently, the cast and crew got a chance to see James Gunn’s new DC Extended Universe movie at a first screening about two months after its premiere. Actress Storm Reid recently tweeted her enthusiastic reaction to the film, and now cast member Flula Borg is the latest to sing the praises of James Gunn now that he’s seen the finished product. The Javelin actor took to Twitter to share his reaction. Based on his enthusiasm, it’s safe to say that DC might have something special for audiences next August: * GENIUS creation shit (no geniuses in the movie, sorry barbara eden fans) – Flula Borg (@flula) May 22, 2021 Flula Borg’s Javelin is one of the many obscure DC Comics characters that James Gunn brings to life in his new film. Javelin was first introduced inGreen lantern # 173in February 1984. Are you excited to see how Javelin gets involved in the action? Sound off in the comments below. Here is the synopsis ofThe suicide squad: Welcome to hella.ka Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of drawbacks including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psychopath, Harley Quinn. Then heavily arm them and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the squad is on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to prompt them and the techs to behave. of Amanda Waller’s government in their ears, tracking their every move. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone makes bets, the smart money is against them all. Written and directed by James Gunn,The suicide squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaqun Coso, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Michael Rooker and Sylvester Stallone. The suicide squadis currently set to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the DC Films project, and be sure tosubscribeon our YouTube channel for more content!







