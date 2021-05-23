Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam arrives in Moody’s first pic





Dwayne Johnson offers a first look at his character from the upcoming Black Adam movie by sharing a new black and white photo of the titular antihero.

Dwayne Johnson shared the first photo of his character from the upcomingBlack adam movie. The black-and-white photo Johnson posted on his Instagram, shows the titular figure wrapped in rags, but his face and boots can be seen in the brooding figure; Johnson’s caption matches the tone of the photo: “If you know comic book mythology then you know where his pain is coming from,” the actor wrote. “His rage. His wife and children were killed. His people were brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and downcast. Champion of the people. And he is strength. the most unstoppable in the UNIVERSE of DC. “ RELATED: Photos of Black Adam Stunt Double Set Reveal Ancient Tomb “[…] I wanted to give you guys some [Black Adam] update and share this image with you from the set, ”Johnson said. The production is progressing well and I am very satisfied with the film we are making. Black Adam’s mythology, ethics, and actions will undoubtedly create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains, and anti-heroes. Johnson concluded the post by saying, “The power is going to change. The line will be blurry. From a slave to a God. “ Johnson, who will play the antihero in the DC movie, has posted periodic updates of the set. The most recent photo, also posted on the actor’s Instagram, featured a soundstage filled with rubble, which Johnson posted to show off the film’s “massive production efforts and scale”. . The star also recently teased a partial look at Black Adam’s costume with two photos from a recent ZOA Energy board meeting. While one photo featured Johnson in a black cover, the second offered a glimpse of the costume’s golden flash. Beyond that, the closest look fans got to the antihero costume was concept art released during DC Fandome in August 2020. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black adam stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui. The film hits theaters on July 29, 2022. KEEP READING: Black Adam Set Report Describes Hawkman’s Spacecraft Source: Instagram Zack Snyder wants to shoot religious and pornographic films









