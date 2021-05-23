Martin Bashir apologizes to Princess Diana’s sons: controversy explained

BBC



British journalist Martin Bashir apologizes to Prince William and Prince Harry after former UK Supreme Court justicesubmitted a reportThursday condemning Bashir and the BBC for a famous 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she spoke openly about the stress of being a royal.

After a six-month investigation, Bashir, according to the report, used false documents and false pretenses to record the interview with Diana. According to the report, the BBC’s internal investigation that followed a year later was “woefully ineffective”.

Several days after the report’s findings made headlines, Bashir spoke with the Sunday Times, telling Diana’s sons he is “deeply sorry,” but also stressing that he doesn’t think the interview has hurt him, as his sons have suggested.

“I never meant to harm Diana in any way and I don’t think we did,” he said. “Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted it to be, from the moment she wanted to alert the palace, to the time of its airing, to its content… My family and I loved it.

If you are not on the royals and their historysome of these things can be confusing. Here are the answers to your questions.

What was the interview and why was it important?

The interview with Princess Diana was broadcast on the BBC Panorama on November 20, 1995. A year earlier, in a television interview in June 1994Prince Charles has publicly admitted for the first time that he was unfaithful during his marriage to Diana. His affair with Camilla Parker Bowles had been revealed in a 1992 book, but has so far not been recognized by the prince.

Diana’s Panorama interview was a rare eye-opener that, like Harry and Markle’s interview with Oprah, revealed the stressors of royal life. He also tried to reshape the tabloid narrative that had surrounded him for years. Diana revealed that she suffered from post-natal depression after the birth of William, which she said earned her the label “unstable”, and she admitted to self-harm and bulimia. “I didn’t love myself, I was ashamed because I couldn’t cope with the pressures,” she said.

The most famous excerpts from the interview were Diana’s comments on her marriage to Charles. “There were three of us in this marriage,” she said of herself, Charles and Camilla in a now famous line, “so it was a bit crowded”.

The interview was a big deal back then, with a television audience of 23 million in the UK– a little less than 40% of the population of the Kingdom.

What is the controversy?

Although Diana’s comments were explosive, this new wave of controversy surrounds interviewer, Martin Bashir. How did Bashir, then a promising journalist, get the most coveted interview imaginable? It was the subject of a six-month investigation by John Dyson, a former British Supreme Court justice, the results of which were dropped on Thursday.

The investigation revealed that Bashir used false documents and false pretenses to arrange the interview with Diana. Bashir asked Matt Weissler, a BBC graphic designer, to involuntarily doctor several bank statements, which Bashir presented to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer.

One claimed to show News International of Rupert Murdoch paying a former Spencer’s security guard for information about the royal family, and another claimed to display payments from other unnamed sources in the accounts of the prince’s respective private secretaries. Charles and Lady Diana.

Bashir told Spencer he was working on a story about shady media practices and asked the Earl to introduce it to Diana.

“By showing Earl Spencer the false statements and informing him of their contents,” the report writes, “Mr. Bashir cheated on him and instigated him to set up a meeting with Princess Diana. By thus gaining access to Princess Diana, Mr. Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview. “

Bashir issued a statement apologizing for “the fact that I requested that bank statements be faked”, but he says the false documents did not prompt Princess Diana to participate in the interview.

“It was a stupid thing to do and it was an action that I deeply regret,” he said. “I also repeat that the bank statements had no bearing on Princess Diana’s personal choice to participate in the interview.”

Bashir left the BBC in 1999 but returned in 2016 as a religious affairs correspondent, after more than a decade of working on US networks like MSNBC and NBC. He resigned last Friday, citing health concerns.

What did the BBC know?

The second issue in question is the BBC’s malpractice investigation. Graphic designer Weissler, upon seeing the interview between Bashir and Diana, alerted BBC superiors to Bashir’s request to view bank statements. This led the BBC to internally investigate Bashir’s practices in 1996, but the investigation cleared Bashir of any wrongdoing.

Bashir admitted to requesting forged documents, according to Dyson’s report, but denied showing the documents to anyone. As part of the 1996 investigation, Bashir was also able to obtain a letter from Princess Diana confirming his story. It read: “Martin Bashir did not show me any documents, nor gave me any information that I was not previously aware of. I consented to the Panorama interview without any undue pressure and I did not agree to the interview on Panorama. have no regrets. “

What the investigation failed to take into account, according to Dyson’s report, was that Bashir had shown the documents to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer. As part of Dyson’s investigation, Spencer said Bashir showed these documents “to prepare me, so that he could then join Diana for the interview he was still secretly seeking.”

Dyson then slammed the BBC for failing to report accusations that Bashir had fraudulently obtained the interview, as other publications had done, and that she had deleted the information she had obtained through the investigation against the public interest.

Dyson’s report Thursday called the 1996 investigation “woefully ineffective” and said “without justification the BBC failed to uphold high standards of integrity.”

BBC President Richard Sharp said in a statement on Thursday that the BBC has made “unacceptable failures”.

“We take no solace that these are historic.”

Did Princes William and Harry say something?

Prince William recorded a video statement harshly condemning the BBC’s practices.

“BBC employees lied and used false documents to get my mother’s interview,” he said, “made sinister and false statements about the royal family playing on their fears and fueled paranoia, was woefully incompetent in investigating complaints and concerns about the program, and were evasive in their media reports and withheld what they knew from their investigation. internal. “

William added that the interview contributed to the worsening of his parents’ relationship, as well as his feelings of paranoia and isolation.

Prince Harry issued a statement Thursday thanking “those who have taken some form of responsibility” which he said is the first step towards justice.

“Yet what deeply worries me is that such practices – and even worse – are still prevalent today,” he said. “Yesterday, and now, it’s bigger than a point of sale, a network or a publication.”