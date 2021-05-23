WWE 205 Live Scores: August Gray and Ikemen Jiro defeat Bollywood Boyz via Ikeman Slash





Ikeman Jiro stole the hearts of 205 Live fans with his debut match, where he teamed up with August Gray to beat the duo of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. This week we’ll get another look at Jiro & Gray as they take on two more original 205 Live in Samir & Sunil Singh in tag team action. Will they start to develop as a label team? Bollywood Boyz seek to abuse their experience This week Ikeman Jiro is wearing a watermelon covered blazer, and no, he won’t take it off to wrestle. Gray started alongside Samir and was shot down in the middle of the ring with a header. Samir was pushed back and shot by Gray, but got into a fight with a chisel. Gray would get a fall attempt on a cradle, before Samir got a crucifix pin. Theyd trades attempts in the middle of the ring, with Samir also throwing deep arm streaks for good measure. Sunil got a tag and Bollywood Boyz used the five second gap to pass Team Gray. Gray would slide a tag to Jiro, who slapped Sunil across the face with a jacket-covered hand. Jiro would follow with a middle rope moonsault, climbing halfway through the ring with ease. Hed gets a count of two, before slipping a right arm into a submission. Sunil wasn’t giving up, so he dragged him around the corner and let Gray take over. Gray placed Sunil in the corner, but Samir made the stop and Gray encountered the corner post of a spear. Ikeman Jiro is the real deal With one member to target, the Bollywood Boyz began to show off their tech skills. An umbrella over the arpon would cause severe damage to Gray’s left shoulder, before Sunil obtained a top wrist lock to apply pressure. A quick team attack got a two-count on Gray, before a now legal Samir took over the pressure on the shoulder. Jiro would be unable to get a tag even if Gray had an opening, as Samir took him down with a lariat. Gray would be saved by Jiro in the neutral corner and finally get the chance to tag. Jiro exploded in the ring, with a few running forearm thrusts, before Blazer’s covered palm hit his face. Sunil would be dumped in the corner for an Arabian Press slingshot in the corner, getting a count of two. Jiro went to look for a Swanton bomb, but only found a web when he reached the ground. Sunil landed a wheel kick and Bollywood Boyz got a modified Hart attack. Gray made the save and allowed Jiro to pull off a superkick, setting the Ikeman Slash up for the win. A solid tag team game, but limited due to the lack of a major heel threat for Jjiro & Gray. Bollywood Boyz just didn’t play his part well enough to make it anything more than good, but Ikeman Jiro stole the show during his potions of the match. Match score: 3/5 (***) How far will Ikeman Jiro go as his WWE career continues? Let us know what you think in the comments section below. SIGN UP NOW: Get TheOvertimers hottest stories, breaking news and special features in your email, CLICK HERE!

