Jake Gyllenhaal ready to be a father soon? Actor TEASES I think the time is right

Jake Gyllenhaal recently made a huge reveal about his personal life. Scroll down to see what he said about fatherhood.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up about fatherhood! During a conversation with Access Hollywood, while promoting his new animated film Spirit Untamed with his co-star Julianne Moore, the actor admitted that he had thought about becoming a father! During the conversation, Julianne was asked if she could see Jake, 40, as a father. To which she replied: Oh my god, I think this is gonna be the perfect time for daddy, said Julianne, before teasing, what’s the hold up, Jake? Come on, man! Jake then joked back, that’s a bigger question than I think, one that I think is important for Access Hollywood to know about. Regarding the heist, Jake said: Really, I don’t know, I think the time is right.

This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken about his thoughts on building a family. In May, during an interaction with British Vogue, the actor was asked if he sees himself having children ever, and the actor totally agrees. Yes, of course I do, he immediately responded by stating that life is all about kids and art.

The actor mentioned that his idea of ​​fatherhood is reflected in his character in the play Sunday in the Park with George. The act of making love to make a child the real thing is life. You come to the end of the show and that’s what it is. The children. Children and art, ”he said. The Love and Other Drugs actor said he has reached a point in his life where he wants to settle down and slow things down.

