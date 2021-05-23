With Uzo Aduba as therapist, “In Treatment” returns to a sunnier place for a darker time

Transfer and countertransference are psychological terms expressing the professional’s requirement to beware of personal limits. When a patient treats their therapist as an emotional substitute for someone else in their life, it is transference. When the therapist makes a version of it with his patient, especially in reaction to the transference, it is the countertransference.

At least, that’s what I understand from these concepts; I am neither a doctor nor a registered counselor. But if anyone asked me what “treatment” was, those terms pretty much covered it. The cracks in the lines that Dr Brooke Taylor draws between her and her patients are where writers find all the pain and self-delusion that comes through her front door, and the doctor inevitably adds some of it to hers.

Thanks to Brooke, made real, harsh, gentle, and remarkably flawed by Uzo Aduba, we are invited to appreciate the way therapists, as she explains, deal with their patients’ pain. Maybe we do some kind of transfer watching ourselves. There is a slight peril in this, as television is in no way a substitute for therapy.

And if you see “In Process” as a model of how it works, don’t. The show, which is based on the Israeli “Be ‘Tipul” format, uses the structural machinery of therapy to construct potentially addicting devouring seasons.

For a more specific view of mental health counseling, what it looks like, what it can do for you, watch Showtime’s “Couple Therapy”, which has just completed its second season. Dr. Orna Guralnik is all about realistically portraying the work, while “In Treatment” is a collection of half-hour plays featuring dueling personalities staged as therapy sessions. . Brooke d’Aduba is the main constant in these 24 new episodes, with her immaculately designed and furnished mid-century home in the affluent Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The set design tells us more about Brooke than anything it says at the start; The vibrant colors of its designer furniture harmonize with the clean architectural lines of its space. Her elegant and refined wardrobe matches her surroundings, and these ornaments are part of the bounding frame.

Everything about Brooke exists in direct contrast to Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston, from the womb darkness of the Brooklyn apartment where we spent the second and third seasons to his poll. Brooke is sharp and confident, and she uses these qualities to surgically heal or drain someone’s bad mood depending on what they bring.

People drawn to Byrne’s time with the series, which ran between 2008 and 2010, reveled in the malleability of the format: The seasons aired four or five episodes per week in which Byrne’s psychotherapist meets different patients. .

Good to know: If you watched the first season, when Paul was based in Baltimore, you could tune in on Wednesdays to see the progress of Sophie, a teenage gymnast, or on Tuesdays to see Alex, an Iraq War veteran, fight PTSD.

If you wanted to get into Paul’s mind, you would watch his sessions with his therapist Gina (Dianne Wiest); or, you can watch them in conjunction with your patient’s story of choice and look for clues as to whether something that is happening in their personal life may bleed in their efforts to help others.

Moving the show from the East Coast to Los Angeles and making the transition from an older white man to a black woman changes the dynamics as much, if not more, than the ten-year gap between the seasons. There is the television heritage aspect of the archetype; contemplate the difference, if you will, between a Bob Hartley or a Frasier Crane and someone like Dr. Noelle Akopian (Michael Hyatt) from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”.

These men are detached sages, while Dr. Akopian is an empathetic shoulder, an encouraging section. Aduba’s Brooke isn’t a good fit for either of these guys, wearing a different mask for each of her clients and maybe letting it slip a bit more for some than others.

Each character in the title is scripted by a different writer, resulting in some inconsistency in tone. But, as is the case with previous seasons, the success of each storyline really depends on how much you love the character.

Eladio (Anthony Ramos) gets the highest level of investment from her, which may be due to their shared bond as caregivers; he is a home care aide for the disabled son of a wealthy family. Ramos matches Aduba’s skill by layering levels of emotion in every exchange they have and every line he leads, as Chris Gabo writes.

Viewers familiar with Ramos’ other works (in “She’s Gotta Have It”, for example, with the upcoming adaptation of “In the Heights”) know how easily he can fill the room when large performances demand it. . Here we can revel in the care he takes with Eladio’s silent version of anxiety and doubt.

As Laila, “Euphoria” actor Quintessa Swindell stars as a misunderstood rich girl struggling with a bossy and homophobic grandmother, in episodes written by Jackie Sibblies Drury. Swindell gradually loosens his tight suspicion to allow Brooke access to her truer character.

Brooke’s most provocative and exhausting games occur during weekly sessions with Colin (played by John Benjamin Hickey and written by Zack Whedon), a recently released white-collar criminal irritated at losing his status, and his millions, and eager to test the limits of Brooke’s skill and patience. Hickey is superb at playing a licensed jerk to the point that it’s hard to tell if he’s relishing his character’s selfish journey or if he’s using Colin to drain every dark impulse that harasses him.

But it’s when we step into Brooke’s Hours that “In Treatment” is at its most bare and, at times, overworked. Joshua Allen, the show’s co-showrunner, writes Brooke’s first three episodes, with co-showrunner Jennifer Schuur leading the fourth, and their shared desire to underscore the singular challenge the pandemic poses to therapists like Brooke.

Her session with Eladio, for example, takes place virtually, which creates an additional hurdle to overcome in terms of cutting through the shields or layers of self-delusion that a patient erects.

Brooke barely holds her own facade, it’s a drama, remember dealing with her father’s death in addition to other demons. Aside from the in-person therapy visits, she’s the only one to avoid calls from the person we assume to be her therapist by relying instead on her confidante Rita (Liza Coln-Zayas).

To complicate matters, it’s the return of an old flame (Joel Kinnaman) that she keeps at arm’s length but is too lonely to be cut off entirely. Rita views him with suspicion, but maybe he’s not the issue with their partnership.

Kinnaman has a more limited presence than Coln-Zayas, and each one pairs well with Aduba, but the issues Brooke faces follow a predictable path, and when they do show up in her work, the action loses some of its natural flow. . Along with Rita, Aduba allows Brooke to unleash some of the poison she’s mopped up from her clients in messy pushes and explosions, and as their performances move, the dialogue choreography can turn inelegantly when Brooke really turns.

A little clumsiness is as forgivable as any transference between the audience and “In Treatment”, especially in these times when we are all struggling to face the world. Also, this is a show that strives to meet our need to sit, listen, and communicate rather than numb us.

If we see something of ourselves in Brooke, or Eladio, or any of the other souls that struggle a long time here and take some solace for it, it only means that “In Treatment” is doing us more of a service. than most televisions want.

The fourth season of “In Treatment” premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23 on HBO. Two consecutive half-hour episodes air every Sunday and Monday night and will be available to stream on HBO Max.