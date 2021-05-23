Kareena Kapoor shares Mumbai police reminder to hide with her and Saif Ali Khan | Entertainment News





Mumbai Police, known for creatively using pop culture references to send important messages to citizens, turned to Bollywood for their latest round of public service announcements on Covid safety rules -19. One of their posters features actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Agar tum mask neeche Kareena toh bohot un-Saif situation ho sakta hai, he would say, warning everyone of a dangerous situation if the masks were not worn. Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share Mumbai Police’s reminder for everyone to wear masks. Earlier today, she shared a message of hope, as well as one of her pouting selfies. She wrote: Stay home, stay safe … don’t give up hope. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories Recently, Kareena shared important information on how to deal with anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic and urged everyone to always take time to relax. She wrote on Instagram Stories, Be Kind With Your Mind. Reach out to a loved one or mental health professional when the going gets tough and always take the time to relax. Kareena uses her Instagram page to share posts on Covid-19 and urges everyone to get vaccinated. In one of her messages, she said that she and Saif explained to their eldest son, Taimur, the need for adults to be vaccinated. In another, she urged everyone to empathize with healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic. See also | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares the lesson Rohit Shetty taught him about charity. Watch the video Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February. Although she has shared partial glimpses of the cubs’ faces, her name has yet to be revealed. Kareena was recently seen on an episode of the celebrity cooking show Star vs Food. She will then be seen on the big screen in Advait Chandans Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan in the lead role. She is also part of Karan Johars Takht. there: 10



