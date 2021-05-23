Victor Herminio Lopez: Hollywood’s Best Kept Secret





Hollywood’s best kept secret, Victor Herminio Lopez has mainly worked on independent foreign films such as “Shadow Boxing 2; Revenge ”, the no. 1 Russian / Eastern European action-boxing-mafia blockbuster produced by Central Partnership which premiered at the Moscow International Film Festival, “ Without Borders ” from Greece, winner of the Orpheus Audience Award at the LA Greek Film Festival 2011, a lead role in the Mexican thriller ‘Soul Walker’, and the lead role in the Amazon Prime films ‘El Bully’ and ‘Double Down’. ARE YOU INTRODUCING BRIEF, WHO ISVICTOR HERMINIO LOPEZ IN YOUR OWN WORDS?

Victor Hermnio Lopez was born in Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico, raised in Tijuana, British Columbia, and Venice, California, and lived in London and Lincoln, England. Her father, Herminio was a professional photographer, and her mother, Victoria, a loving, caring and pious Catholic. raising eight children, Victor being the youngest. Victor has performed on stage in England, on Off-Broadway and in Los Angeles, and was a member of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company where he performed roles such as Don John in Much Ado About Nothing, Sebastian in Twelfth Night, Friar Laurence in Romeo & Juliet, and the title role in Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe. Hollywood’s best-kept secret, Victor has mostly worked in independent foreign films, from Mexico to Greece to Mexico. WHEN DID YOU FIRST REALIZE THAT YOU WANT TO WORK IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY?

In 1975 when I watched Al Pacino in Dog Day Afternoon, then later that year when a movie production company, Mother, Jugs & Speed, starring Bill Cosby, Raquel Welch, Harvey Keitel, Larry Hagman, turned in front of our family home. Rose Avenue in Venice, California. While in high school in Venice, I auditioned for the spring musical, West Side Story, and was cast for Pepe, a Shark. It sealed the deal. WHO ARE YOUR BIGGEST INFLUENCES?

Al Pacino, whom I later met, Anthony Hopkins, whom I later worked with, Robert DeNiro, Harvey Keitel, Christopher Walken, Charles Bronson, Yul Brynner, et al. HOW IS THE EXPERIENCE OF SHARING THE SCREEN WITH HOLLYWOOD A-LISTERS?

I didn’t share the screen with A-Listers so much, as much as I met them personally: Al Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, Andre Panin, Luis Gatica, whom I also admired and ended up working side by side. side by side with him. in Mexico City on Soul Walker. OUT OF SO MANY ROLES YOU HAVE CARRIED OUT AS AN ACTOR, WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE AND WHY?

Play the role of Felix Mendez, the backbone of the Mexican drug cartel, in Shadow Boxing II, Russia’s first blockbuster movie. SB2 put me on the global radar.



IF SOMEONE HAS TO MAKE YOUR LIFE IN A MOVIE, WHO WOULD PLAY YOU?

Joaquin Phoenix, another vegan, animal rights activist and excellent actor. CAN YOU TELL US A BIT ABOUT YOUR NEXT PROJECT?

I’m developing an original series based on my experience growing up in Venice, California in the 70s, and it promises to wow viewers. WOULD YOU LIKE TO SHARE WITH OUR READERS?

I am a devout, vegan animal rights activist / advocate, and proud father of seven rescued dogs and cats. WHERE CAN OUR READERS FIND YOU ONLINE?

Instagram@victorherminiolopez, Twitter @HumanimalLopez and Facebook @ victor.h.lopez







