Prince William fans surprised by something unusual in the photographs of Scotland





Prince William is currently undertaking a royal tour of Scotland, a place close to the Duke’s heart. But a photograph caught the attention of royal fans. During an engagement in Edinburgh as part of the Grassmarket community project, the Duke of Cambridge participated in a DIY workshop in the organization’s workshop, which makes furniture from recycled benches and other resource-based woods responsible. (Image credit: Getty Images) Prince William is pictured sawing wood alongside social enterprise founder Greyfriars Kirk. Fans praised the photos of the future king, with one writing: “Good to know you’re in Scotland now! Beautiful pictures.” While another commented: “I love these engagements!” In his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William today hears how communities and organizations associated with @ChurchScotland have continued to support each other during the pandemic . pic.twitter.com/Ec6HgbUBEjMay 23, 2021 Find out more But another royal follower spotted something revealing about the photo. “I just noticed William is ambidextrous,” wrote one royal fan on Twitter. “He writes with his left hand, but here he is using a saw with his right. Good for him.” This is not the first time that Prince William’s ambidexterity has been called into question. When a video emerged of the Duke and his wife Catherine playing table tennis together in an engagement last year, royal fans were in awe that he was holding the bat with his right hand, although he either left-handed. The royal couple play table tennis with the young people of the center. pic.twitter.com/DGjtQ26w5PMarch 4, 2020 Find out more “Is Prince William ambidextrous?” asked a Twitter user. While another said: “Prince William is very ambidextrous, he chops wood and throws pancakes with his right hand and does everything else with his left. How cool.” Research suggests that all lefties have some degree of ambidexterity, but only 1 percent of the population is truly ambidextrous. Where William stands on the spectrum is unclear, having a certain level of ambidexterity puts him in good company. Mental Silk Reports, “Leonardo da Vinci, Pete Rose, Richard Feynmen, pitcher Greg A. Harris, Michelle Kwan, Shigeru Miyamoto, Paul McCartney, Benjamin Franklin, and Harry Truman” all have dominant crossed hands. During his visit, the Duke of Cambridge expressed how bittersweet his memories of Scotland are. Prince William met his wife Catherine at St Andrews University, but this is also the place where he retreated after his mother’s death. The Duke of Cambridge said he was at Balmoral Castle, the Queen’s home in Aberdeenshire, when he found out that his mother, Princess Diana, had died in 1997. He then became the place of the Duke’s “dark days of sorrow” in which were incredibly difficult. “Scotland is the source of some of my fondest memories but also of my saddest ones,” he told the Edinburgh Assembly Hall, where the Duke has been appointed High Commissioner for Scotland. ‘Meeting on May 22. “I was at Balmoral when I was told my mother was dead. Still in shock, I found refuge in the service at Crathie Kirk this very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found solace and solace in the Scottish outdoors. “” As a result, the bond I feel with Scotland will be forever deep. Beside this painful memory, there is a great joy because it is here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I met Catherine for the first time. Needless to say, the city where you meet your future bride holds a very special place in your heart. “







