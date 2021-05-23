Gabby Barrett: Motherhood made me grow up | Entertainment

Gabby Barrett thinks motherhood made her “grow up”.
The 21-year-old singer has a four-month-old daughter named Baylah with her husband Cade Foehner and she relishes the responsibility.
Gabby – who married in 2019 – explained, “When I first got married it changed me in so many different ways. It makes you grow up in different ways and then when you have a baby. , you grow in. even more ways.
“My husband and I are very great Christians and we are very firm in our beliefs. There is a term in the Christian faith called ‘die to yourself’ and certainly when you have a baby you learn to die for yourself. -self and everything is fair about them. And it’s really very helpful because you definitely become more selfless and help others in different ways. “
Gabby is now considering going on tour with her daughter.
The music star can’t wait for her baby girl to see her perform in front of her fans.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “What it will be like, we’ll have a tour bus. We’ll have our own house on wheels, which will be fun and exciting.
“She will definitely be with us. I’m really excited that she can kind of look at us on the side of the stage, and as she gets older, become more aware of what we’re doing and songs and things like That. And then finally, we can write songs about her and that will be so sweet. “
Gabby also revealed that her baby girl is already a music fan.
She said, “I’m really looking forward to now being able to experience live shows and performances, and all of that stuff, with her with us.
“She’s a very lullaby baby right now. So she loves music and falls asleep to little music.”
picture credit