Actor arrested for cocaine, caught by his own camera





Former actor Sokol Ajazi was arrested and charged with drug trafficking last month, and footage from his own dashcam is used by the prosecution. Ajazi was observed moving large amounts of cocaine by detectives, who searched his car and found not only the drugs but also incriminating evidence. The actor is known for films like The contract, Mercenaries and Nail. Police arrested Ajazi on April 1 in north London, England with driver Eduart Hadjini, according to a report by Express. They found around a kilogram of cocaine hidden in a hidden compartment of the car, which Hadjini said usually required a discreet series of commands to access. A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency (NCA) said: “Using a crowbar, they accessed a special compartment concealed in the rear seats, which contained the plastic bag. inside, there was a kilogram of cocaine. “ Investigators searched Ajazi’s vehicle, which was parked nearby, and found another half a kilogram of cocaine with £ 2,000 in cash – just over $ 2,800 in the United States. it will help him in this case. “Images retrieved from Ajazi’s dashcam showed that he picked up the plastic bag from a garage in Mintern Close, Enfield, earlier the day he was caught passing it to Hadjini,” said the NCA. “Officers searched the garage, seizing three more kilos of cocaine. The combined 4½ kg of drugs recovered in Operation OCP could have fetched £ 360,000 if sold on the streets of the UK.” Hadjini faced more charges than the actor as he was seen making two other exchanges before. Both men were charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They both pleaded guilty the day after their arrest. Both appeared in court this week where they were convicted of their crimes. Hadjini will serve 3 years, 10 months in prison and Ajazi 5 years and 2 months. Law enforcement specialist Mat McMillan told reporters: “These men were looking to make money from the cocaine trade, which directly leads to violence and intimidation in London and in the country. [Organised Crime Partnership] continuously works to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs and hold those responsible to account. We are determined to protect people from the crime that scares our communities. “ Ajazi will remain in prison until the end of this decade. Although he hasn’t worked in Hollywood since 2016, this accusation seems to reduce his chances of being cast more than ever.

