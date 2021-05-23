Godzilla vs. Kong: 10 best action scenes

Action scenes inGodzilla vs. Kongare as big and bold as the two characters in the title and are definitely the movie’s biggest selling point. Although they’ve fought each other on the big screen before, the two iconic monsters who clashed were a hyped pop culture moment that the overall experience does its best to live with.

Some of the action scenes fromGodzilla vs. Kong, however, shines a little brighter than the others. So for anyone looking to skip the plot and just think about the explosive stuff, we’ve ranked the 10 best action scenes from the movie. From gratuitous destruction to a team fight against one of Godzilla’s greatest foes, these scenes are almost sure to entertain.

ten Godzilla attacks Apex installation

The film’s first real action scene begins the story with a bang, showing Godzilla destroying a facility owned by shadow Apex Cybernetics in Pensacola, Florida. It’s not much of a fight between the King of the Monsters and whatever resistance humanity can muster on such short notice, the appearance of Godzilla is a total surprise and seemingly unprovoked at this point. Nonetheless, the destruction the Titan rains on the industrial complex is fun and explosive, and is reminiscent of the early Godzilla movies.

9 Awakening of Mechagodzilla

As some of the main characters investigate another Apex facility in Hong Kong, they stumble upon a testing area with ominous signs of carnage lying around. The mystery is resolved moments later as Mechagodzilla emerges from the ground, deploys, powers up, and demonstrates his strength against a Skullcrawler who is released to test him. It’s a short fight, with Mechagodzilla quickly overpowering the Skullcrawler, holding his arms and slicing him in half lengthwise with his devastating energy beam.

8 Enter the Hollow Earth

When the main character team with Kong enters the Hollow Earth, it’s during an opening made in Antarctica. The entry into the Hidden World is quite impressive in terms of scale, but the drop into it again amplifies the visual wow factor with a2001– Triggering inspired light show when gravity reverses.

Once inside Hollow Earth, the ships the team need to re-energize to avoid crashing into the ground and Kong must try to cling to the side of a mountain as they all fall into the sky of a whole new world.

7 Attack of the Warbats

Once inside Hollow Earth, the human team has very little time to marvel at its beauty before one of the ships is destroyed by an attacking Warbat, a flying serpent-like monster. Before the heroes are also killed, Kong grabs one of the Warbats and hits his head in a rock. He then flips his corpse like a weapon, knocking out another Warbat in mid-air in one of the coolest takedowns in the franchise. The remaining HEAV ship then assists Kong with a few missiles as he takes on the final Warbat in melee, beating him and drinking his brain to his severed head in one of the MonsterVerse’s most gruesome murders.

6 Escape the Hollow Earth

After many deaths already, the human team inside Hollow Earth must make a daring escape after Godzilla plunges straight into an ancient throne room apparently designed by Kong’s ancestors. Evil Maia Simmons foolishly orders her HEAV to shoot Kong out of the way, forcing the Titan to grab the ship and crush it. The heroes walk past some Hellhawk monsters to reach their HEAV and try their luck by flying to the newly constructed entrance, following Kong as he heads to Godzilla in Hong Kong.

5 Godzilla Vs Kong: Round 3

Godzilla and Kong fight multiple times throughout the film and their last fight is extremely entertaining but definitely the least interesting. While each receives good licks in their other fights, this time Godzilla dominates Kong on land after actually winning before when they fought in the ocean. Although Kong got the fall on Godzilla, it’s a vicious fight that doesn’t last very long, with Godzilla letting go of his atomic breath to use his claws to become primitive and claw Kong’s chest while they’re on the ground. With a seemingly dislocated shoulder, Kong is almost entirely on the back foot, trying to crawl to safety but finding none. After clearly winning, Godzilla stands on Kong’s chest with an atriumphant roar. But Kong, admirably, refuses to back down androars in defiance. Godzilla eventually walks away, leaving Kong unable to stand, making it clear that Godzilla is still King of the Monsters.

4 Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

Although victorious against Kong, Godzilla soon finds himself challenged again and this time the fight is much more difficult. In fact, Mechagodzilla quickly proves to be a Higher Power.

Unleashing a barrage of rockets and smashing Godzilla through every possible skyscraper, Mechagodzilla is unstoppable during the fight and prompts the heroes to hatch a plan to revive Kong to help bring him down.

3 Godzilla vs. Kong: 1st round

Godzilla and Kong’s first fight takes place in the middle of the ocean after the King of the Monsters finds Kong while they are transported from Skull Island to Antarctica. With Kong chained to the boat carrying him, it’s a tense fight at first, with Godzilla simply capsizing the boat with the heroes inside too. After being freed, Kong jumps through the ships, using one as a stepping stone, to reach an aircraft carrier that creates a scene for the Titans’ first real fight. Kong knocks Godzilla down from the aircraft carrier fairly quickly, but this forces Godzilla to destroy the aircraft carrier with their atomic blast, prompting Kong to do aDie hard– inspired jump in the water. There, Kong is quickly enveloped by Godzilla and dragged into the depths in an attempt to drown him. If it hadn’t been for the help of a few depth charges from the humans above, that would have been all for Kong.

2 Godzilla and Kong versus. Mechagodzilla

When it looks like Mechagodzilla is going to take Godzilla out for good by using his signature move in the MonsterVerse against him, the newly resurrected Kong steps in to save the day. It’s a tough fight, which results in Godzilla charging at the ax Kong brought back from Hollow Earth in order to defeat Mechagodzilla. After knocking him to the ground and cutting off his armor, Kong is able to rip off Mechagodzilla’s head and hold it aloft as his trophy like a Yautja hunter from thePredatorfranchise.

1 Godzilla vs. Kong: 2nd round

The second round between Godzilla and Kong takes first place on this list for the variety and abundance of awesome moments. It’s set in Hong Kong, like the entire film finale, but the relatively untouched state of the cityscape at this point shows the neon color scheme at the heart of the film and shows the two Titans at their best. Kong being aware of Godzilla’s atomic breath, the oppressed monkey ends the fight with a daring race to grab his ax, using a piece of lathe to deflect Godzilla’s breath. AfterKong takes the ax, Godzilla’s breath can only charge him to be more powerful, and Kong brings him down with all his might, toppling the King and claiming second-round victory for Kong.

