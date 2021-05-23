Entertainment mogul Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger are engaged

Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger reportedly got engaged months after reconciling their relationship.

Insiders confirmed the news to Page six on Sunday. It comes five weeks after Emanuel, who was the inspiration for character Ari Gold in the Entourage TV series, went public with his entertainment and events company Endeavor Group Holdings Inc – owner of the mixed martial arts organization. Very popular UFC.

A source told Page Six that Emanuel, 60, asked Staudinger, 32, the question after the IPO which saw Endeavor debut on the New York Stock Exchange with a valuation of 10.8 billions of dollars.

The source said the couple reunited a few months ago after their split last fall after about two years of dating.

The wedding is sure to have an impressive guest list given the couple’s impressive network of A-listers.

Staudinger fashion brand Staud has many high profile fans including Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Lizzo.

Half of Emanuel’s roster could feature some of the stars he represents, including Charlize Theron, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Martin Scorsese, Larry David, Michael Bay and Tyler Perry.

Fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and Ari Emanuel (above in 2019) are engaged, insiders say

Emanuel could also invite some heavy hitters he knows through Endeavor which owns the UFC, Hollywood agency WME and the Miss Universe pageant.

Tesla founder Elon Musk is on the company’s board of directors and Patriots owner Robert Kraft is said to be an investor.

At the family table there will likely be Emanuel’s two brothers – former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and renowned bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel.

Last November, reports revealed that Emanuel and Staudinger ended the relationship they started in 2018 – shortly after filing for divorce from Sarah Addington, his wife of over 20 years and mother of his three sons.

At the time, sources told Page Six that Staudinger had lived with Emanuel but moved after the split.

Variety reported that Emanuel recently purchased a $ 27.5 million Beverly Hills mansion that could serve as the first home as a married couple.

The wedding is sure to have an impressive guest list given the impressive network of A-listers from Emanuel and Staudinger. The couple are pictured with actress Connie Britton

Staudinger is pictured with one of her most famous fans, Emily Ratajkowski

Half of Emanuel’s roster could feature some of the stars he represents – including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (pictured together in 2015)

Emanuel and Staudinger (right) are pictured with comedian Larry David (second left) during a Los Angeles Clippers game in 2019

Staudinger crashed onto the fashion scene in 2015 when she and George Augusto co-founded their brand Staud – which quickly caught the attention of stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung, Dakota Johnson, Margo Robbie and Nicole Richie.

Staudinger spoke to DailyMail.com about the vision behind his brand last year.

“We started STAUD because we believed there was a need in the market for stylish and chic clothing at an affordable price,” she said.

“We felt like everything was too trendy or too expensive. Our goal is to create timeless designs with high aesthetics at a reasonable price.

George Augusto, co-founder of Staudinger and Staud, walks the runway in their show at New York Fashion Week in February 2019

Meghan Markle wears one of Staudinger’s designs in South Africa in 2019

When asked why she thought her brand was so popular with celebrities, Staudinger said, “ I think it’s for the same reason the rest of our customers seem to connect with us.

“ Our pieces allow celebrities to make a statement that speaks of their style rather than just the clothing or designer they wear.

“Most of the girls that wear our clothes have amazing taste and want to express that and we provide the canvas to them.

It’s unclear how Staudinger and Emanuel first met, but the two have ties to many Hollywood stars who could have made an introduction.

Representatives for the pair did not return requests for comment on their engagement.