Who is Norm Lewis’ partner? The actor once dated a Broadway star





Actor Norm Lewis has held leading roles in all of your favorite Broadway shows. To play in Wretched at The little Mermaid at The Phantom of the Opera, his theatrical credits and vocal talents are astounding. Now Norm plays Pastor Vernon on Pose alongside fellow Broadway alumni Billy Porter. Fans of the show have wondered if Norm Lewis has a partner and, if so, who he is. Here’s everything we know so far.

So, does Norm Lewis have a partner? Many have speculated on Norm’s sexuality over the years, not least because he chooses to keep his privacy very private. Although Norm has never publicly commented on the speculation, he has hinted at former partners over the years. In an interview with Playbill in 2004, he was asked about his favorite memory of Valentine’s Day. Source: Getty Images The article continues under the advertisement Norm’s response was, “It was with my ex-girlfriend. I snuck into her apartment. I bought a lot of roses and took off all the petals. Then I put them on the floor. floor from the front door to his bathroom, where I had a bath waiting for him with candles and wine. “Other than the former girlfriend, that doesn’t rule out the possibility that Norm went out. since or is bisexual. The article continues under the advertisement In the same interview with Playbill, Norm brings up his last relationships in the public eye, such as his relationship with Broadway actress and singer LaChanze (Hercules, the color purple, if / then). The interviewer asks: “Didn’t you and La Chanze go out once?” and Norm confirms, “Yes. We’re good friends now.” The article continues under the advertisement Until Norm confirms himself, it appears the actor has been single for some time. Before his role on Pose, Norm was praised for his portrayal of Caiaphas in Jesus Christ Superstar in concert alongside musical talents Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Alice Cooper and Brandon Victor Dixon. He also played Harold Hill in The man of music concert at the Kennedy Center.

As Norm in “Pose,” he plays an important character from Pray Tell’s past. This article contains spoilers for Pose Season 3 Episode 4. Pose Season 3, Episode 4 follows Billy Porter’s character Pray Tell as he returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh. He returns home to talk to his family about his lymphoma diagnosis and meets Pastor Vernon, played by Norm. Vernon is married to Ebony, Pray Tell’s childhood best friend, and the two share three children. The article continues under the advertisement Despite what would be a happy reunion, Pray Tell points out that he and Vernon were once in love until Vernon chose church over him. Co-creator of the series and writer of the episode, Steven Canals, tweeted about the episodeWriting these Pray / Vernon scenes allowed me to let go of a lot of pain. I certainly had a love that decided that living an honest life was more important than living honestly with me. And writing these scenes down. and get that pain out? It was healing. “ The article continues under the advertisement Regardless of Norm’s sexuality or who his partners are, it looks like he brought a beautiful, cathartic moment to life with his acting. Fans of Pose are upset that it ends, but hope there will be more shows like Pose in the future. New episodes of Pose Airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.







