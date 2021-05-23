Hollywood elite lost money when Weinstein company collapsed





Robert De Niro (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images), Meryl Streep (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images), Bradley Cooper (Steven Ferdman / Getty Images), Julia Roberts (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images) Picture: The AV club The ripple effect of Fall of Harvey Weinsteins has been visible in all kinds of industries beyond Hollywood, if only in terms of the people in power who are called out for their abuses of that power, but now some of the biggest people in the film industry are delayed after working with Weinstein in first place. It all starts in 2018, when Weinsteins once unstoppable studio The Weinstein company immediately went completely toxic. Desperate to be acquired by someone who didn’t face a number of gruesome allegations, the Weinstein company searched for a buyer who could take over the business and make things work, but when those plans failed, he had no choice but to declare bankruptcy. A few months later, a private equity firm with no film experience (a final insult to Weinsteins’ legacy) called Lantern Capital Partners stepped in and bought the assets of The Weinstein Companys, the start of a buying frenzy that led Lantern to relaunch the defunct production company Spyglass and become a little media empire. It is good story, depending on what you think of private equity firms holding the rights to films they didn’t have a hand in making. The problem, however, is that The Weinstein Company owed lots of money to a lot of powerful people like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, and Julia Roberts, not to mention non-famous people like the producers when. it sank, and these people insisted (throughHollywood journalists takes the events) that Lantern / Spyglass would have to pay the money owed to it before taking back the very valuable catalog from TWC. Now, a few years and legal battles later, the courts have rejected that. Basically, Spyglass argued that, for example, Bradley Coopers’ contract with TWC was to Silver Linings Playbook, which he did for TWC. By taking over this contract now, after bankruptcy, Spyglass does not have to pay him for the work he has already done, even if TWC owed him money for it, even if he will have to pay it for any residue. or whatever in the future. Hollywood journalist has a more technical version of the story filled with legal jargon, but what all this means is that a number of the rich and famous people need to learn a lesson about being more specific when choosing who to work with. Men like Weinstein have been in power for so long because of the way they have been empowered by the people and systems they surrounded themselves with, and at the risk of drawing an overly dramatic conclusion, maybe that will help convince these people and systems to change if they know there are financial issues for the people they work with in addition to ethical issues.

