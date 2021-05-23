BTS ‘Butter’ Breaks Spotify Record for Greatest Song Debut





It turns out to be a record breaking weekend for BTS. The band’s new single, “Butter,” officially racked up the most opening day stream count in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global flows and 11,042 million filtered global streams. This pushed the anthemic, disco-infused “Butter” past the platform’s former debut record holder, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care” (10.977 million). On the global Spotify global chart, “Butter” came in at # 2 after Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”, which ranks by total filtered global feeds. BTS also hit the most views on YouTube in 24 hours for “Butter,” breaking their own record set with the 2020 single “Dynamite”. “Butter” reached about 113 million views as of midnight ET on Friday, and also set a new all-time record for biggest first YouTube music video, with over 3.9 million concurrent viewers. This all precedes BTS’s first performance of “Butter” at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards. The group will perform the song remotely from Korea. BTS has already won three pre-broadcast awards, which were announced on Sunday morning. BTS took home the awards for Best Duo / Group, Best Selling Song Artist, and Best Social Artist, the latter of which was voted on by fans. BTS is also in the running for the best-selling song for “Dynamite,” which will be announced on the telecast. Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth for “I Hope”, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP”, Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage” and The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights” are also nominated in this category. At a press conference on Friday, BTS spoke about the importance of his performance and his Billboard Music Award nominations. “The Billboard Awards are of course a very significant, important and meaningful milestone for us,” said Suga. “The fact that we were nominated in four categories is not easy, of course. It’s a great honor, ”added Jungkook. “It’s been a year since ‘Dynamite’ came out, and I think it shows that the song is still loved by a lot of people, and it makes us really happy. The Billboard Music Awards air tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos