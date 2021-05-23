Ashley Cain celebrates daughter’s life after funeral





Ashley Cain celebrated the life of her baby girl with a big party after putting her to rest. Eight-month-old Azaylia died in April after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia and her funeral was on Friday. Mourners lined the streets as a horse-drawn carriage carrying her small coffin passed through her hometown of Nuneaton in Warwickshire.





Ashley Cain shared the news that her daughter Azaylia lost her battle with leukemia (ITV / Instagram) Read More: Ashley Cain: $ 1.5 Million Raised For Her Daughter Spent To Start Charity In Her Name After the service, reality TV star Ashley and her partner Safiyya Vorajee threw a huge party to mark the life of their baby. The party took place under a marquee decorated with ribbons and breathtaking floral arrangements. A rainbow-colored balloon arch hung on one side. A lion statue was included because the Lion King was a family favorite and Azaylia was affectionately referred to as a “lion likkle”. Many of the guests wore orange items as it was Azaylia’s favorite color. Guests chanted “let’s go champion” as Ashley and Safiyya used this phrase often when documenting Azaylia’s fight on social media. The evening included a lot of dancing – with Ashley seen doing ‘the worm’ – and ended with a great fireworks display. Ashley Cain says funeral was ‘hardest’ day Ashley shared a series of photos from the funeral on Sunday. He paid tribute to his “beautiful daughter” because he said putting her to rest was the most difficult day of his life. “BEAUTIFUL, STRONG, COURAGEOUS, INSPIRING,” he wrote, saying Azaylia was “FOREVER IN MY HEART”. “Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life,” he said. The star said Azaylia had “a huge, positive and powerful impact” on the family and the world. “Rest in the eternal princess paradise,” he said. “Daddy loves you forever and ever!” Azaylia left hospital in April Azaylia was diagnosed with the disease in October 2020 and in April doctors said she might not have long to live. At that point, Ashley and Safiyya decided to take her home from the hospital and told fans that they wanted to “give her the best rest of her life that we can give her.” Read more: Ashley Cain confirms the date of her baby girl Azaylia’s funeral She passed away on April 24 and Ashley and Safiyya later recounted their grief. Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand tell us what you think of this story.







