Behind Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev’s Wine Label Creation – The Hollywood Reporter

The set of famous winemakers has two new members: Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev.

The couple followed in the footsteps of fellow star wine entrepreneurs like Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, John Legend, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Kyle MacLachlan and Jon Von Jovi by launching a health-conscious wine brand called Fresh Vine.

After nearly a decade of friendship, Hough and Dobrev partnered with Napa Valley winemaker Jamey Whetstone on the 2018 and 2019 grape varieties and released their first bottles on March 22. The brand is currently offering a Chardonnay ($ 17.89), Pinot Noir ($ 18.89) and Cabernet Sauvignon ($ 21.89) and Rosé ($ 14.89) launched this summer in time for the rosé season.

Before the last debut, the two spoke with Hollywood journalist on ties to a “yes” year, the healthy philosophy behind Fresh Vine and what the future holds.

How did you meet each-other?

JULIANNE HOUGH We met through our hairdresser, Riawna Capri. It was during a transition period for both of us, she said, “I think you would be really good friends. I know you haven’t met, but I feel like you have similar personalities and values ​​and you are both going through a transition right now. I think the two of you would be in good company for each other.

NINA DOBREV We were complaining about the same things and she was too much. She said, “You have to meet guys.”

HOUGH Oh, is that the story? I did not know that!

DOBREV We were going through a rough time and she was our therapist and said, “You can get away with each other since you are both going through the same thing.”

HOUGH We connected and had a kind of year of exploration – it was our “year of yes”. We became quick friends but deep friends because when you have that kind of experience in your life where you go through these ups and downs, you have an intimacy with a friendship that you can’t really create, it just happens. . We realized how much we celebrate each other’s differences and bring out the greatness of the other. We are honest, we are real, we call each other for all things and we do it with so much love.

How did it work together?

DOBREV It’s so much more exciting when you start a business with your best friend. It made this experience so much more enjoyable and exciting to have someone to share it with. Ultimately, life is about sharing things with the people you love, laughing, and enjoying every moment, the ups and downs. It was such a level with Julianne.

HOUGH In the past we would hear the phrase, “Don’t work with family, don’t work with close friends.” This is so wrong! Why not work with the family? Why not work with close friends? There was a time when we weren’t allowed to talk about our feelings, but now we live in a time where we have great friendships because we actually go. Why not work with your friend and share all the joys and experiences instead of doing it alone? This is what is so special.

What prompted you to make health conscious wines?

HOUGH Nina and I are totally opposed but we have the same values ​​and many of the same interests. One of those things is that we are very active. We try to lead a healthy and sustainable life. We thought, how can we still enjoy and have fun in life while not constantly counting calories or moving away from the fun of life. At the same time, how can you not feel guilty or physically terrible? And how do you create something pleasant and lasting? That’s when we realized that no one was really doing this.

DOBREV Wine is such an experience and I hope you don’t drink it alone. Jules and I have so many memories together, whether it be fond memories, party memories, or going through a rough time with a glass of wine in hand, so this was the perfect thing for both of us to do. trying to get people to log in Suite. And honestly, I couldn’t drink a lot of wine because I’m sensitive to gluten products. It is not clear that wines are not gluten free most of the time. Selfishly, I wanted to blow this out of the park so they had it all over the place and there were options to drink when I go places to socialize with my friends, family and loved ones.

Tell me about the new rosé.

DOBREV Jules and I love, love rosé. This is the first thing my hand looks for in the summer because you want something refreshing and light and airy. We played with a lot of different notes and spent some time deciding which direction we wanted to go. We chose a really fresh and light citrus fruit; Grapefruit is one of our main flavor markers that we both agreed on during its manufacture.

HOUGH Ultimately everyone’s preference is different and something that I find really enjoyable might not be for someone else. The common thread in what our wine does is that it always has a juxtaposition and duality so that with the citrus you also get a very smooth aftertaste, and the lining and the film in your mouth feel complementary. citrus, whether grapefruit or grapefruit. lemon that is attached. It still feels very balanced, and as long as it is low in calories and carbs, there are restrictions.

You can’t have a certain level of alcohol because it takes a lot more calories and carbs and so if you have a low calorie intake it will taste a lot more tart and of course we didn’t want that. We didn’t want to sacrifice premium taste, which is smooth and luxurious, crisp and shiny. We worked with our winemaker, Jamey Whetstone, who is just phenomenal and speaks our language. As you can see I talk with feelings a lot and he basically has to digest and translate our feelings into wine making. It helps so much to create the experience because at the end of the day, having a glass of wine, in my world like I’m 32 now, it’s not about getting lost. Having a glass of wine is an experience. When we think about life, friendship, and all the things we do, at the end of the day, life is made up of memories. Do you have good memories? Let’s create a product that helps people experience and create new, wonderful memories.

What was your favorite part of the process?

DOBREV It was such a fun experience – flying to Napa, being on the ground, touching the produce, touring the wineries or spending time with Jamey. The creative process is also probably the most fun because it is an experience. It has been such a journey and we have learned a lot from the beginning until now. I think our two lives are much richer as a result. Especially for our health-conscious type of wine, rosé couldn’t come at a better time when people are trying to recover their summer bodies and try to relieve the pandemic weight after being stuck in their homes. Everything opens up and people have the right to emerge and experience things on the outside. They want to be healthy and start over. Nothing says fresh like a rosé.

HOUGH Like fresh vine wine!

What’s next for Fresh Vine?

HOUGH We have looked at different vineyards to create a Napa Valley Fresh Grapevine Reserve which is the most luxurious and premium wine. We want it to be accessible to all but also ambitious, so that everyone has the choice and can savor the pleasures of drinking wine. We’re really excited about this and also want to be able to give back to the Napa Valley community while focusing on low calorie and gluten free, keto etc but just up the scale a bit more. premium.

