Entertainment
The Pursuit of Love: meet Assaad Bouab, the actor behind TV’s new Duke
Eve crosbie
Everything you need to know about the Franco-Moroccan actor who plays Fabrice Duc de Sauveterre in the BBC period drama – from his other roles to his love life
Move Bridgerton, there’s a new duke in town! Viewers settle in to enjoy The pursuit of love these last weeks have perhaps noticed a new face on their screens thanks to Assaad Bouab.
The 40-year-old actor has put the impulses in the race like the charismatic but arrogant Fabrice, the Duke of Sauveterre. Want to know more about him? We have what you need.
From where you can see him next to his love life, here is everything you need to know about Assaad Bouab …
WATCH: Enjoy yourself The pursuit of love?
Who is Assaad Bouab?
Assaad Bouab is a Franco-Moroccan actor best known to British viewers for his role in BBC One’s The pursuit of love. Raised in Rabat, Morocco, he moved to Paris at the age of 18 to pursue an acting career. He studied at the prestigious Cours Florent drama school and at the Conservatoire national de Paris before landing his first television role in 2002.
What else did Assaad Bouab play in?
Netflix viewers will likely recognize the actor best suited to portray the bun man wearing dating app entrepreneur Hicham Janowski Call my agent!. However, French audiences will also know him for his roles in the crime drama. Braquo and the movie All that Lola wants.
The 40-year-old actor has a number of exciting new projects
His credits in English include an episode of Country, a recurring role in the political thriller Messiah and the movie Dessert queen, in which he starred alongside Nicole kidman, Damian lewis and Call the midwife Jenny Agutter.
Viewers hoping to see more of Assaad need not fear. The actor has a number of exciting projects expected over the next year. First, he’s set to star in Shonda Rhimes’ latest miniseries, Invent Anna, all about the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary Instagram heiress who stole hearts – and money from New York’s social elite.
Assaad Bouab plays the dashing Duc de Sauveterre
His other upcoming films include Breakfast in Beirut, French movie To find you and a small role in series six of Peaky Blinders, which is currently in production.
Is Assaad Bouab in a relationship?
Assaad prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so little is known about his dating history. We do not know if he is currently in a relationship, but for those hoping to get a glimpse of his personal life, you can follow him on Instagram at @Shutterstock
