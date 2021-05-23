Voyager’s finale lacked greatness – The Hollywood Reporter

“The biggest decision was whether or not we wanted them to go home. It was a decision that really came back to the wire. “

It was the creative challenge that faced Star Trek: Voyagerseries finale, according to the former Traveler showrunner Brannon Braga in a Interview 2001 of Star Trek Monthly. Whether “Endgame, Parts 1 & 2” fully succeeded in meeting this challenge is a debate fans have had since the feature film’s last episode aired 20 years ago on May 23, 2001.

‘Endgame’ focuses on future Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) altering the past to ensure that every member of her crew returns to Earth after spending seven years stranded in a remote corner of the last frontier known as Delta Quadrant. You’d think our intrepid heroes would have more than a scene or two depicting their dream come true of seeing their home planet again, but that’s all “Endgame” gives them. The episode’s abrupt final moments (less than three minutes of screen time!) End the series on one of the franchise’s most disappointing and anti-climatic notes. As liked as Traveler is among fans, even they find it hard to ignore how “Endgame” fails to give this iconic series and the crew the ending they deserved.

As Star Trek: The Next Generation and New deep space before that, TravelerThe show’s creative staff had the rare gift of being able to “cancel out” after the show’s seven seasons. This bittersweet privilege came with a figurative kitchen filled with cooks who had a say in how the show unfolded. This included Mulgrew and Braga executive producers Rick Berman and “Endgame” co-writer Kenneth Biller – the latter taking on the role of Braga showrunner in the show’s final season. (Biller then brought-Traveler Robert Doherty to help with screenwriting tasks.) Creative input from stakeholders ultimately resulted in a “dish” that incorporated Biller and Berman’s suggestion of time travel, as well as Mulgrew’s request that Janeway be downhill with the ship, “But not at the cost of its existence.”

The end result opened ten years after Voyager’s journey ended, with what’s left of the main crew gathering to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their return home. Silver-haired Admiral Janeway reviews old footage of Voyager flying over and around the Golden Gate Bridge outside Starfleet Command. (This choice works in a “cool teaser” way to engage audiences, but is ultimately less effective in the context of the overall episode; we are shown a version of Voyager’s homecoming in a way that undermines something. little will the actual event of the characters fans have invested in for seven years experience.)

Admiral Janeway is haunted by the fact that she couldn’t get all of her crew home; she lost Seven of Nine in this timeline’s attempt to get Voyager back. So, with the help of time travel – and one final explosive big-screen battle with the Borg and Queen Borg (played by Star Trek: First Contact‘s Alice Krige) – Janeway manages to save her crew and bring them all to Earth.

Voyager zooms in to Earth under starship escort before the end credits. And that’s all. After spending seven years with these characters, around three minutes of screen time is all that is spent on making their dream of coming home a reality. There’s no real exploration of the emotional impact that this endpoint would have on the crew.

“We really had a hard time with that,” recalls writer Ken Biller in Star Trek: Voyager – A Celebration, The Hero Collector’s 2020 book on the series. “Is the end of the show just for them to go home?” It’s a bit disappointing. Did we want some people to die?

Braga certainly did. Even though he no longer oversaw the daily needs of the series, Biller and Berman sought Braga’s advice on how to end the series and one of his wishes was to kill a beloved character.

“I think Seven of Nine should have bitten the dust,” Braga said TrekCore.com in 2013. “I think it took a real sacrifice to get this crew home; a real blood sacrifice. Seven of Nine was, for me, designed to be a character who was going to die tragically. I planned this. Braga was dismissed by Berman at the time and that’s a good thing, otherwise Star Trek: Picard would have been denied one of his masterstroke to add Seven to his cast.

But his death, or a similar story choice, would have helped distinguish “Endgame” from the previous one. hiking finals, especially TNG’s “All Good Things…”, which Braga co-wrote with Ron Moore. TravelerThe finale of the finale echoes many of the structural elements and narrative touchstones of this classic episode, including: time travel, a temporal anomaly requiring closure using a beam from the main deflector, and a ship. rescued in the midst of battle with the Klingons by an advanced vessel. “Endgame” being caught in the shadow of “All Good Things…” – or feeling like a cover of TravelerThe 100th episode of the exceptional “Timeless” – has not been lost on Travelerwriters, as Biller said Cinefantastic Magazine that the creatives have made a conscious decision not to “shy away from this.” It’s a different character set, a different show, and ultimately it’s a different story. “

What would have really made him stand out would have been if Biller and his company had pursued some of their original ideas. In the development of the episode, one story that got started was a mini-arc about the team coming home before the finale – an option that cast member Roxanna Dawson favored.

“My only criticism,” said Dawson Star Trek Monthly at the time, “wish we had started processing the ending a little earlier, instead of just in that last two hour episode.”

Another conspiracy considered involved the sacrifice of Janeway and the Borg, which stemmed from discussions around a precedent Traveler in two parts: “Unimatrix Zero”. While one version of this story appears in “Endgame,” the original iteration would have been nothing short of epic.

The idea was that Janeway would abandon Voyager to the Borg, and the battle damaged ship would be assimilated into a Borg cube. But it was all a trick of Janeway; once in the clutches of the Borg, the Doctor (Robert Picardo) would activate a reverse assimilation virus.

Then-Traveler writer Bryan Fuller launched Star Trek Magazine The major beats of this idea: “As we assimilated the Borg ship from within, and re-assimilated, we were using a Borg transwarp conduit to get home.” The idea was this stunning final image of the Borg armada approaching Earth, and then from the belly of the lead ship’s beast emerges Voyager, destroying all other Borg in its trail. It felt like an epic conclusion to Janeway’s journey with the Borg and the release of Seven of Nine. It was abandoned somewhere along the road.

Admiral Janeway does a smaller version of this reverse assimilation in his final scene with Queen Borg, which allowed the writers to honor Mulgrew’s request for his character’s sacrificial play without actually having to “kill” him. iconic heroine.

The episode’s need to deliver an action-packed finale doesn’t quite shake audiences’ expectations of seeing this action backed up by emotionally honest character beats that honor what it would feel like for a crew that often thought never go home. the. In Admiral Janeway’s timeline, his first officer, Chakotay (Robert Beltran) is dead. One might expect the Admiral to have mixed feelings when she sees her lost friend alive again on Captain Janeway’s deck; instead, the episode doesn’t even recognize that. We just get a montage associated with an entry in the captain’s diary showing the admiral working with Chakatoy on the bridge. And one of the show’s fan-favorite characters, exile Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) is reunited with his former father, a Starfleet admiral – but only through the viewing screen. And even then, the two characters don’t exchange cues or even glances, which is a blatant missed opportunity.

Despite the uneven and half-baked scenario his own cast collided with – “We’re not even putting our feet on Earth!” Garret Wang, who played Ensign Kim, said StarTrek.com – what “Endgame” gets correctly really works. Janeway confronting her future self, at odds over the changing history to save the lives of a privileged few, is a very hikingA moral and ethical dilemma. (These scenes also allow Mulgrew to deliver a tour de force, with his character’s relentless drive to keep his promise to return his team to Earth, providing the actor with some of his best emotional moments in the role.) Travel in action one last time, with advanced armor and weapons against the Borg in a decisive battle that rivals most hikingCinema feature films have succeeded.

‘Endgame’ latest shot plays out in a way that home viewers feel like they might have missed something, as this team’s seven-year odyssey to the Alpha Quadrant comes to a close. with less fanfare than the one that begins the episode. And while the finale as a whole is insufficient in terms of the sum of its parts, it reflects, in its weird and charming way, the equally bumpy nature and spirit of Traveler like a series. Because like Ensign Kim monologues during a memorable scene from “Endgame”, it may not be the act of crossing the finish line that counts. Rather, “maybe this is the trip.”

In this regard, the journey that the public has shared with Star Trek: Voyager was the one definitely worth a visit.