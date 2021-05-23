Army Of The Dead: Biggest Unanswered Questions

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for Army of the dead.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the dead introduces a whole new world of the living dead, but also leaves plenty of unanswered questions for the next prequel spinoff and a potential sequel to answer.

Army of the dead stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, a former Las Vegas resident who won the Presidential Medal of Freedom by helping evacuate people from the city. Despite his heroism, he ends up parting ways with his daughter and flipping burgers for a living, until a wealthy casino owner hires him to lead a team in the zombie-filled city and collect $ 200 million. of dollars in a safe. Scott is recruiting his old zombie-killer friends Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick) and Maria (Ana de la Reguera) for the heist, as well as social media sensation Mikey Guzman (Ral Castillo), security cracker Dieter Ludwig (Matthias Schweighfer) and the helicopter pilot. Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro).

After local coyote Lilly (Nora Arnezeder) led the team inside town, it was revealed that not all zombies are stupid, dragging corpses (“shamblers”). The original zombie, Zeus, built a society of “alpha” zombies who are stronger, faster, and smarter than the rest. The exact nature of these zombies, and how Zeus himself came to exist, is just one of the mysteries remaining at the end of Army of the dead. Here are the biggest unanswered questions from the movie.

How was the first zombie created?

The opening scene of Army of the dead drops big clues about the origin of zombies. As the trucks leave Area 51 with their precious payloads, two lights in the sky (pictured above) are suddenly seen flying away, implying that some extraterrestrial visitors have passed. Then, before their journey is interrupted by a sudden accident, the soldiers think they might be carrying an alien or something else of alien origin. Later in the movie, some of the alpha zombies are revealed to have a strange blue aura around their internal organs, which again hints at some strange science from the outside world. Was the original zombie, Zeus, created as part of a government experiment using alien technology? Or could the Area 51 connection turn out to be total bait?

Do zombies really come to life when it rains?

Army of the dead has a great Chekhov pistol that never really paid off: Lilly’s flippancy reveals that the sun-dried zombies litter the Las Vegas floor briefly come to life when it rains. Unfortunately, the weather remains sunny throughout the heist, so it’s unclear if Lilly is telling the truth or if she is just making up stories to scare newbies like Dieter. The end of Army of the dead sets up another zombie outbreak in Mexico City, so maybe the vision of skeletons rising from the ground to walk again is recorded for a Da de los Muertos-themed sequel.

Are the Alpha Zombies really dead?

What is shown of Zeus and the alpha zombies in Army of the dead raises questions as to whether they are really walking corpses, like shamblers, or whether they are something else entirely. Notably, Zeus has short hair when he first arrives in Las Vegas, but it turned into a flowing mane by the end of the film. This could be attributed to the popular myth that hair and fingernails keep growing after a person dies, but it’s not that easy to explain the zombie fetus that Zeus pulls from the body of the Alpha Queen. If alpha zombies are able to have sex and reproduce, it means that more than their bodies aren’t just corpses with partially resurrected brains – they’re actually alive, albeit mutated.

Where do zombie robots come from?

On closer inspection, some of the zombies Army of the dead are not zombies at all. After Guzman shot one of them in the battle to leave the casino, it was revealed that the zombie was actually a robot, with a metal skull and an electronic eye under the skin of its face. And when Zeus mourns the loss of his unborn zombie child at Olympus, two of the zombies in the crowd have similar glowing blue eyes. Snyder acknowledged this in a Netflix Q&A about the film, saying:

“If you are very careful there are a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies. You see normal zombies and then you see robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies for? watch them? Is this otherworldly technology? What’s going on there? “

Snyder also suggested robot zombies be explained in the upcoming prequel series. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which takes place during the early days of the zombie outbreak. Were they sent by the government to try to infiltrate and sabotage the alpha zombies? Is the zombie outbreak some kind of experiment by aliens, who ditched robot zombies as a way to monitor results? Or are alpha zombies resurrected using some kind of nanotechnology that gradually turns them into robots over time? There are a number of possible explanations.

Is Dieter still alive?

Things weren’t going well for Dieter when he was last seen Army of the dead, being trained by Zeus, but unlike the other characters, he doesn’t get a bloody death scene. As Snyder himself slyly pointed out, no one is really dead in a horror movie until you see the body. Dieter will be at the center of the next prequel movie Army of thieves, and it seems likely that the Army of the Dead deliberately left their fate limitless so that he could return in a sequel as well.

What kind of zombie will Vanderohe become?

While the soldiers bitten by Zeus at the beginning of Army of the dead turn almost instantly and Scott turns around shortly after being bitten in the helicopter fight, Vanderohe takes a lot longer. He is able to wait for the nuclear bombardment to end inside the bank vault, then cross town and travel a considerable distance in the desert, then get to an airport and order a plane. private before you even start to feel weak. Between being bitten by the Zombie King and then being sprayed with radiation, Vanderohe may not become a shambler or a regular alpha zombie. He might have some sort of bite resistance that prevents him from fully transforming, or the longer incubation period for his bite could mean he will transform into some sort of zombie that hasn’t been seen yet. .

Have other zombies made it out of Las Vegas?

A nuclear bomb is a pretty complete way to take out zombies in Las Vegas, and Vanderohe could only survive because he was hidden in the vault. However, the numerous trips in and out of the city made it clear that the walls of the shipping containers weren’t exactly impenetrable, so it’s possible that other zombies – or zombie brains , like the one Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) wanted to get hands on – left town before the bombing. It only takes one wandering zombie to trigger an apocalypse, so even if Vanderohe doesn’t trigger another plague in Mexico City, the living dead could start to appear elsewhere.

