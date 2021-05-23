What your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character says about you

Since its arrival in 2020, Jujutsu kaisen has stood out as one of the most dominant shonen anime out there. With crisp animation, a fast-paced storyline, and just the right amount of horror, the series quickly became one of the most popular titles of the year.

One of the things that do Jujutsu kaisen so popular is its cast of quirky and interesting characters. Each of the Tokyo Jujutsu High students and teachers is distinct, and any fan can easily connect with any of the main characters. From giant pandas to costumed employees, the series has something for everyone.

ten Satoru Gojo

A teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High and a special grade wizard, Satoru Gojo is a complex individual which exudes an aura of mystery. Gojo fans are extremely confident in their abilities, but are also laid back and tend not to care about issues or people they deem inferior to them.

Satoru acts arrogantly at times, but he is fully invested in the growth of his students because he wants them to someday surpass him in terms of strength. He acts recklessly towards his peers and students, but he also has an anti-authoritarian streak and doesn’t want to be told what to do. He loves to joke and have fun, and even in combat, he seems to have fun when challenged by a strong opponent.

9 Masamichi yaga

Tokyo Jujutsu High Principal Masamichi Yaga is a stern individual who takes his role as an educator very seriously. Masamichi fans take pride in their work and are very protective of their friends and those around them.

Masamichi does not tolerate false emotions or weak motivations and pushes people to challenge themselves and overcome obstacles in their path. Masamichi is stoic, but deep down he cares deeply for those close to him. He is a father figure of Panda and is not afraid to work hard to get results. He also likes cute things, as evidenced by his ability to create animated cursed objects in the form of plush toys.

8 Yuji Itadori

The ship for the spirit of Rymen Sukuna and the main protagonist of Jujutsu kaisen, Yuji Itadori is an honest person who values ​​human life. Yuji fans never back down after a fight and are very ethical. Yuji is laid back and sincere and doesn’t worry or panic easily. He hates bullies and people who harm others, and is hesitant to kill humans, even if they have bad intentions.

Yuji is ready to sacrifice his life for others and is dedicated to ensuring that people have a “decent death” without unnecessary suffering. He enjoys laughing and joking with his friends and often acts carefree, even in life and death situations. His ability to learn quickly and his desire to help others, along with his enhanced abilities as a Sukuna vessel, mean that he has the potential to be a truly powerful wizard who could one day match Satoru in strength.

7 Megumi Fushiguro

A Tokyo Jujutsu High freshman and show deuteragonist, Megumi Fushiguro is cool and calculating. Megumi fans do not believe in fairness, but at the same time believe that it is important to fight for the rights of others to live. He has a strong sense of justice, as evidenced by his decision to spare Yuri from execution because he believes that good people deserve to be saved while those who do evil deserve to be punished.

He’s rather stoic and serious and does not easily show emotions to others. Megumi is quite reserved and has a tendency to keep people at bay, but he is willing to let his guard down around his friends once he feels they have earned his trust and respect.

6 Nobara Kugisaki

Another first-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and the show’s tritagonist, Nobara Kugisaki is brash and confident. Nobara fans are genuine and opinionated and are comfortable taking a situation and leading from the front. Nobara takes pride in her looks and loves to shop and visit new places. She is very candid and expresses her thoughts openly without embarrassment or stopping to think about the repercussions of her statements.

Her talkative nature stands out even during battle and she likes to belittle her opponents with her quick wit. Nobara is not afraid to be herself, and although she does take the time to warm up with others, once trust is gained, she will step aside for her friends.

5 Maki zenin

Currently a second year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and twin sister of Mai Zenin, Maki Zenin is a unique wizard who does not know the meaning of the word “quit.” Maki fans are stubborn and motivated to achieve their goals. Even though she was born without cursed energy, Maki is so willful that she doesn’t give up trying to become a witch.

She’s a natural leader and gets things done quickly and efficiently, she’s also tough and her desire to be stronger drives her to push her classmates to become stronger as well. Although she has a bit of a temper and can be tough on her peers, she is also widely respected by her classmates for her courage and courage.

4 Inumaki robe

Another second year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Toge Inumaki is a powerful wizard who is very aware of his surroundings. Toge fans may seem calm and aloof, but deep down they’re actually quite insightful and considerate.

Toge has the power to speak cursed, so he only speaks in cryptic sentences to prevent his speech from affecting those around him. He is extremely intelligent and manages to stay the course, even in stressful situations. Even when his life is in danger, Toge bravely confronts the adversary in front of him and is ready to put himself in danger to protect his friends.

3 Panda

A sophomore student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Panda is not actually a panda, but a mutated cursed corpse abruptly fashioned by Masamichi Yaga and raised as his adopted son. Panda fans are upbeat and outgoing with a great sense of humor. He is very genuine and does not try to pretend to be something that he is not.

He has a sarcastic sense of humor and doesn’t get angry easily. When angry, he always manages to shed light on the situation and tends to sympathize with his opponents. Panda sees people for who they are, not just what species they are who they claim to be.

2 Aoi Todo

Third-year Kyoto Jujutsu High student and first-year wizard Aoi Todo is as strange as he is strong. Aoi fans enjoy the thrill of competition and aren’t afraid to be themselves or live their lives to the fullest. Aoi gets bored easily and often starts fights just for something to do. He believes he can tell what kind of person a man is just by asking him what kind of girls he likes, and this notion indicates that he has a very clear sense of himself in relation to others.

Despite his muscular physique, Aoi is also very intelligent and philosophical. Aoi is a master of his own emotions, and this mastery quickly elevated him to the ranks of wizards.

1 Kento nanami

A former student of Tokyo Jujutsu High and current mentor of Yuji Itadori, Kento Nanami is a straight ex-employee who tends to keep his cool. Nanami fans are wise and reserved, and often act calmly or indifferently even in the most stressful situations.

Nanami gets straight to the point and does not tolerate vague thoughts or questions. If he hates working outside the clock, this desire to be on time was born out of his love of efficiency rather than a lazy personality. At the same time, he is quite sociable and takes his role as Yuji’s mentor seriously. He knows that wizarding work is dangerous, but he does the work to feel that his work has a purpose.

