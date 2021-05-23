Italy: Eurovision winners return home to applause and drug test | International

ROME (AP) The Italian glam rock group which won the Eurovision Song Contest returned home on Sunday to fan adulation, government congratulations and so much speculation that the lead singer had snorted cocaine during the show he swore to take a drug test. .

We want to put an end to the rumors, ”Maneskin frontman Damiano David told reporters at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport as the group returned home after their victory in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Rumors spread on social media after David was seen hunched over a table on Saturday night’s live TV show. Asked at a post-victory press conference about whether he sniffed cocaine, David said he did not use drugs and leaned over because another member of the group had broken a glass at their feet.

Eurovision has confirmed that broken glass was found under the table in question, but reported that David had offered to take the test, which is scheduled for Monday.

In Italy, the drug allegation did not mar the praise that poured in from the Italian establishment on Sunday for the victory of Maneskin, a glam rock group who began to stroll on Rome’s main shopping street.

Their victory gave Italy a badly needed boost after a terrible year as one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus and will bring next year’s competition back to where song contests Europeans have started.

The group were bookies’ favorite for the Eurovision Song Contest and sealed victory early Sunday with the highest popular vote in the hugely entertaining and incredibly kitsch annual song festival.

We are out of our mind! Florences Uffizi Galleries tweeted, echoing lyrics to Maneskin’s winning songs, as well as the image of a Caravaggio jellyfish and the hashtag #Uffizirock.

Maneskin, Danish for Moonlight “and a tribute to the Danish ancestry of bassist Victoria De Angelis, won with a total of 529 points. France finished second while Switzerland, who led after the vote of national juries, finished third.

It’s amazing. It’s amazing, the group said as they got off the plane and were greeted by a group of reporters outside the baggage claim area.

De Angelis said the group was shocked by the drug use allegations, which resonated particularly loudly in France, where mainstream media widely reported the suspicions and the country’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said even been asked about them on a Sunday news show.

Le Drian remained clear on the controversy, saying: If there is a need for testing, they will do testing.

De Angelis said the group wanted to put the controversy behind them because drug use goes against their philosophy and message.

We’re totally against cocaine and drug use and we never would of course, so we’re shocked that a lot of people believe that, ”she said.

The group made its debut on Via del Corso, the main commercial artery of downtown Rome. Their rambling performances outside a Geox shoe store were a far cry from the extravagant, flamethrower show on Saturday night that literally slit David’s pants.

David said at a press conference this week that starting on the streets was embarrassing, as the group faced other musicians vying for the same precious piece of pavement while neighbors complained about the noise.

They always called the police, ”De Angelis said with a laugh.

Maneskins’ victory was only Italy’s third victory in the competition and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990. The victory means Italy will host next year’s competition, with cities nominated for the honor.

Launched in 1956 to foster unity after World War II, Eurovision has evolved over the years from a bland ballad-fest to a campy and well-being extravaganza. It has grown from seven countries to over 40, including non-European countries such as Israel and distant Australia.

Legend has it that Eurovision was inspired by the Italys Sanremo music festival, which began in 1951 as part of a post-war effort to boost Italian culture and the economy of the coastal city of La Liguria which has hosted it since.

Perhaps best known for launching Andrea Boccelli and one of Italy’s most famous songs Nel blu, dipinto di blu popularly known as Volare, the Sanremo festival usually chooses Italy’s official selection for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Maneskin won Sanremo this year with the same song, Zitti e Buoni (Quiet and good) that he performed on Saturday night in Rotterdam.

De Angelis said she hopes their victory will send a message to future Italian contestants that ballads aren’t the only genre that can win contests.

We think that from now on maybe more bands will have the chance to play what they want and not be influenced by the radios or the main genre in Italy, ”she said. They can feel and play rock music too. “

AP reporter John Leicester contributed to this report from Le Pecq, France.