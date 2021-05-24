Spiral pushes Saw franchise to surpass $ 1 billion at box office





While not huge on its own, Spiral’s second weekend takes the Lionsgate’s Saw franchise to a total of over $ 1 billion at the box office.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw has taken the Saw franchise beyond a major milestone, with Twisted Pictures and the long-running horror franchise of Lionsgate Films now having grossed over $ 1 billion in total. box office. Spiral is currently finishing her second weekend at the movies. Through Deadline, the Seen The spin-off film grossed $ 1.38 million at the domestic box office last Friday, a 63% drop from its opening on Friday. Spiral is expected to end its second weekend with a gain of $ 4.55 million – a 48% drop from last weekend in 2,991 theaters – bringing its estimated domestic box office total to just over of $ 15.8 million. Meanwhile, the film grossed an additional $ 2.67 million in 21 overseas markets over the weekend, bringing its overseas total to $ 6.72 million and its global box office total to over 22. $ 5 million. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Makes US Box Office History Although these are rather low numbers, it is important to note that SpiralThe second weekend’s 48% drop at the domestic box office is actually pretty good when it comes to horror movies. Before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), horror films could often expect to see a box office drop of 60% or more between their opening weekend and their second weekend. Additionally, Lionsgate announced that if SpiralThe second weekend of transport of the second weekend is not huge in itself, it pushed the Seen franchise as a whole surpassing the billion dollar mark, the company report grand total of $ 1,000,799,533. The franchise got off to a good start in 2004 with director James Wan’s Seen, based on Wan’s 2003 short film of the same name. 2004’s Seen made $ 103.9 million worldwide and was followed by 2005 Saw II ($ 147.7 million), 2006 Saw III ($ 164.9 million), 2007 Saw IV ($ 139.4 million), 2008 V saw ($ 113.9 million), 2009 Saw VI ($ 68.2 million), 2010s 3D saw/Saw: The last chapter ($ 136.2 million) and 2017 Jigsaw ($ 103 million). RELATED: Spiral Director Plans a Saw Movies ‘MarvelVerse’ Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV. A 10th film overall Seen franchise,X saw, is currently in development, although Bousman clarified, “Just because we did Spiral does not want to say Seen ceases to exist. Just because Spiral is here, that doesn’t mean there won’t be Saw IX. This is not the ninth film in the Seen franchise. There could easily be a Saw IX what follows Jigsaw. I think they’re waiting to see how [Spiral] is going and how the audience reacts to determine what happens next. “That being said, Lionsgate Television is also in the first talks to develop a television series based on Spiral. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Spiral: From the Book of Saw stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer. The film is currently in theaters. KEEP READING: Spiral: From the Book of Saw Reveals Gruesome Opening Scene Online Source: Deadline, Bloody disgusting The real heist of the Army of the dead, explained

