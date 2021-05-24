Kevin Spacey will return in Franco Nero’s “ The Man Who Drew God ” – Deadline





Actor Kevin Spacey is on the return track, reserving his first film role in four years. ABC News reports Spacey will appear in the Italian film The man who conceives of God, or The man who drew God. The film will be directed by Franco Nero and also Nero’s wife, Vanessa Redgrave. “I am very happy that Kevin has agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie.” Spacey does not comment. The appearance will be Spacey’s first in four years, since multiple charges of sexual assault and other misconduct issues first surfaced against the two-time Oscar winner. Spacey lost his role as manipulative president Frank Underwood in Netflix Card castle in 2017, when the first allegations surfaced. The cases against Spacey included at least 20 young men reporting alleged sexual misconduct by London theater actor The Old Vic between 1995 and 2013. Then, in 2018, Spacey was charged with murder. modesty resulting from an alleged incident with a teenager. on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, in the summer of 2016. He pleaded not guilty, and the charges were subsequently dropped when the alleged victim withdrew and also dropped a civil lawsuit against the actor. Spacey’s legal issues also included two separate sexual assault cases in Los Angeles. In these, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office refused to press charges against Spacey. The statute of limitations had expired in one case and the second alleged victim, a massage therapist, died. A lawsuit against Spacey involving the massage therapist was also dismissed. In another lawsuit, an anonymous man in New York City alleged that Spacey abused him in the 1980s when he was 14. A judge in that case ruled that the man could not proceed anonymously. Spacey’s last film role came in 2018 with Billionaire Boys Club. The film did not perform well at the box office. Since then, Spacey has given a public speech at a museum and has kept in touch with his audience in a series of videos playing his character from Card castle.







