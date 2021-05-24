What Aja from season 9 is in 2021





RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Aja had a rocky road in the spotlight. From music to stopping dragging, here’s what Aja has been doing since Drag Race.

Ajamade an unforgettable impression in competitionRuPaul’s Drag Race, but they have far higher sights than the title of Superstar of the next American drag in 2021. Although their performances in season 9 ofDrag race and season 3 ofAll stars made Aja a fan favorite, the performance artist no longer seeks approval from RuPaul’s fandom. From drag queen to genderqueer musician and model, here’s everything you need to know about Aja in 2021. Aja’s journey onRuPaul’s Drag Race has been one of the most turbulent of the series in its 13 years of production. When Aja was first announced as a contestant in Drag Queen Contest Season 9, fans speculated the Brooklyn artist would be one of the main contenders for the crown. Unfortunately, Aja’s raceDrag racedid not meet the expectations of the fans or the talented artist. In addition to being sent home by RuPaulon on the seventh episode of the season with 0 wins under his belt, Aja sparked controversy during an infamousRuPaul’s Drag Race: Untuckedmeeting fan favorite rival Valentina. Aja mocked RuPaul’s jury for telling Valentina that she “looked like Linda Evangelista” despite wearing an outfit, they found it disappointing on the track. This resulted in a major backlash from theDrag race fan community, known to be tougher on queens of color. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Drag Racing in Canada: Priyanka Speaks Out Through Fan Base On Social Media Aja’sAll stars 3 The race was a laudable comeback for the underrated artist.All stars just weeks after the season 9 finale, underrated by their fellow competitors, which included Shangela, BeBe Zahara Benet and All stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel. This time around, Aja got to show off her rap and dance skills. The New York artist even scored a win on the season premiere, wowing his fans and suitors alike. Unfortunately, Aja didn’t make it to the end of the competition, but left fans with a more favorable impression than in Season 9. Since their last lip-sync onRuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, Aja has made major changes in her life. Instead of following the typical post-Drag race Working road on club beats and appearing on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel, Aja has made her own way following her experience on reality TV. In addition to ending their friendship with Season 13 villain Kandy Muse, Aja quit working as a drag queen. Instead, Aja invests in their career as a rapper and musician. Aja’s latest album,crown, just released on Friday May 21 and is currently available on all streaming services and music platforms. In an interview withOverview, Aja explained their decision to switch from drag to music. The reality TV star noted that they found making music an escape during the dark moments that followed.Drag race. Aja admitted,“Being shot in the spotlight at such a young age was extremely difficult for me.” Aja’s turn in artistic direction is visible on the Drag race alun’s Instagram, which reached 865,000 followers. Aja had less than half of the following (341,000). Today, Aja’s Instagram reflects her new identity as a performance artist separate from the drag character that fans have been introduced to. In addition to promoting their art on social media, Aja used her Instagram platform to become her art. From cutting edge fashion to music videos, Aja has improved her social media presence from aDrag race fan favorite for an artist of their own merit in 2021. When Aja was first presented to the world in 2017, their fate was in the hands of the producers and Drag race‘stoxic fanbase. Today, Aja has claimed her career path, despite the pressure to submit to the traditional position.RuPaul’s Drag Race live. As a rapper and musician who are shameless themselves, Aja continues to exceed expectations. Next: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Show Wins Top At MTV’s Reality TV Awards Source: Instagram / Aja 90 Day Fiancé: How Kalani Faagata’s Life Has Changed Since Reality TV

