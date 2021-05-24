Daily horoscope, May 24: What does your astrological sign have in store for you today?

You can do it, Leo (Photo: Metro)

What does the universe have in store for your Monday?

Pisces has started the week well, as the Moon brings a spark of inspiration and, fingers crossed, a happy coincidence.

Don’t be put off if something seems out of reach, Leo. Today, it’s about dreaming big and making it happen.

For the rest of the panels, keep reading to find out what to expect.

Aries

March 21 to April 20

With the possibility of your schedule getting disrupted, you might be able to do more by focusing on your top priority.

If you’re feeling restless and struggling to calm down, the key may be to channel any excess energy through exercise or a good walk.

Taurus

April 21 to May 21

You can do your best to keep everything together, but there are some things you might not be able to control.

Regarding an ambition, events could evolve in a direction that you did not foresee. Remember to go with the flow.

Gemini

May 22 to June 21

You may find other people turn to you for advice because they may see you as someone with useful knowledge or information.

Likewise, you can pull off far-reaching ideas by attending a social event or meeting that sparks new ideas.

Cancer

June 22 to July 23

You may feel an inner tension and this may be a sign that you are preparing for a new phase.

You might be inspired to let go of those seemingly pointless goals and embrace those that fill you with a spirit of freedom.

Leo

July 24 to August 23

Something you are dreaming of might seem out of reach, but it’s nice to linger on anyway.

Still, it might not be as impossible as it sounds if you’re willing to be flexible. When we want we can!

Virgin

August 24 to September 23

If someone invites you to something, take their offer.

It can be hard to resist something about it because it offers a chance for excitement or because you are about to discover something new.

Balance

September 24 to October 23

You can be a compassionate soul with the desire to help others and leave them feeling better for having met you.

The same series of treatments can be important for a while. However, also consider doing something good for yourself.

Scorpio

October 24 to November 22

You may find that you are attracted to someone because they seem to be such a free spirit, but you feel a little tense because it is impossible to determine what they will do next.

Don’t doubt, just watch that you will soon know if this has potential or not.

Sagittarius

November 23 to December 21

You may have enough to go through without having to lend a hand. However, if you ask, you might have a hard time refusing.

With Mercury heading towards Neptune, you might feel uncomfortable not doing what you can.

Capricorn

December 22 to January 21

Curiosity can be the driving force that keeps you on track. In fact, it might only be when you look back that you appreciate how far you’ve come.

The days ahead can bring unexpected events and see you go on a mission.

Aquarius

January 22 to February 19

You may find that a task or project that you found difficult when you rehearsed it in your mind is easier once you start.

Whatever you’ve delayed, consider taking the plunge and continuing.

fish

February 20 to March 20

You can have great ideas and some of them may even have a touch of genius. If so, don’t waste them.

A living link between the Moon and Uranus could make one of the lucky coincidences today.

