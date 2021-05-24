Amy Winehouse “forced to turn when she is barely conscious” | Entertainment





Amy Winehouse’s best friend claimed she was forced to perform when she was “barely conscious”. The 27-year-old singer relapsed before her last ill-fated European tour and Tyler James – who was Amy’s best friend since she was a teenager – claims she was put on a plane for the tour when she was “delusional and low”. In an excerpt from “My Amy, by Tyler James,” which appeared in The Mail on Sunday, Tyler wrote, “She started drinking, relapsed completely, and drank for five days. the day they told me I needed her to stop drinking. “On the day of the show, the boys picked Amy off the couch, because they had been told to, and put her in the car. She was barely conscious. “I sat down next to her, thinking, this is so wrong. She was so delusional and weak, the boys had to help her get on the plane, arms around her, guiding her up the steps. We arrived at the Hyatt hotel in Belgrade. Amy had no idea where she was. She was not only in a bad state ill, shaking, withdrawn, she was mostly half unconscious, the result of five days of solid alcohol. “For eight hours, every hour, I was getting calls from management. Is she okay? I kept saying, no, she’s completely unconscious. There’s no way that she can do a concert tonight. “ The show was a disaster. Tyler said, “I stood backstage like I always have. This time I was crying, dreading what might happen next. The show was horrible. It had been almost five years since Back To Black, and here she was stalled on a stage trying to sing Rehab, which she couldn’t stand anymore, she couldn’t sing anymore, she stumbled back and forth, fell back on her backing vocals, the crowd booed, drunk, yobby. “A sick girl was thrown into the depths and everyone watched her drown in front of their eyes. These pictures went around the world and made Amy look like nothing but a mess. I hated everyone for it. Six days before, she had been perfectly normal. “ Amy then canceled the tour and returned to London, where she died of alcohol poisoning the following month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos