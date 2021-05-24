‘House of Cards’ actor Nathan Darrow announces full cast for ‘Juliet and Her Romeo’

In just a few short months, Floods Hill will serve as the backdrop to welcome the return of live and local theater. An hour-long adaptation of Shakespeares Romeo and Juliet will hit the stage in July, as director Nathan Darrow (House of Cards, Gotham actor) and producer Susan Hyon announced the full cast of Juliet and Her Romeo to six people. .

In early May 2021, the husband-and-wife team of Darrow and Hyon asked three students from Columbia High School to star in the Shakespeare adaptation with the goal of mixing young actors with seasoned professionals. His share of the theater in general, and for Shakespeare, his share of the heritage, says Darrow. In the original practices, these amazing female roles were played by boy actors who were apprenticed in a sense. It is a kind of magic trick which is transmitted.

And with that in mind, a full cast is ready to kick off the rehearsal process.

Broadway and Shakespeare veteran Alvin keith will assume the roles of Mercutio and Brother Laurence. I worked with Alvin a few years ago on Ambitions Debt (film adaptation of Julius Caesar by Devin Haqqs 2017.) I found his work great and deeply generous. I’m giddy to work with him, Darrow said.

Regional pillar Kevis Hillocks will play Chorus. I feel so lucky to have seen Kevis in Pass Over at Luna Stage in early 2020 and to witness part of the process of his work, Darrow says. He is endowed with colossal power combined with the great intelligence and sensitivity of a courageous and beautiful artist.

The casting will be completed by a stage and screen artist Patricia randell, who will appear as the nurse. Patricia Randell is a treasure trove of our theater, adds Darrow. She has an honest affection and feeling for the range of human experiences and behaviors, and she renders them in a way that is constantly sensitive and surprising. I am a big fan.

Previously Announced Cast Members Include Senior Graduates Sylvie schuetz, who will play the role of Romeo, a second year student Madison McGehee who was cast as Juliet, and Glynnis Goff also a graduate of the SCH this spring who will perform the roles of Benvolio and Prince Escalus.

The show is a partnership with South Orange’s Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and Maplewood’s Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and will be performed live on an outdoor stage at Floods Hill in South Orange. There will be six performances over two weekends this summer: July 9-11 and July 16-18. Tickets will be free, with reservation required. For performances, the actors will be unmasked and micd. The staging will make creative use of social distancing.

Read more below on the biographies of Alvin Keith, Kevis Hillocks and Patricia Randell.

Alvin Keith (Mercutio / Brother Laurence) Broadway: cat on a hot tin roof. New York: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Apollo Theater, New Worlds Theater Project, New Federal Theater and Primary Stages. Regional: Sweat (Huntington Theater); L’Orestia (Shakespeare Theater Company, directed by Michael Khan); Windfall (Arkansas Repertory Theater, directed by Jason Alexander); Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Woolly Mammoth Theater Company, Repertory Theater of St. Louis, Swine Palace, Arena Stage, Seattle Repertory Theater, Guthrie Theater, Virginia Stage Company, Cleveland Play House, Crossroads Theater Company and Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Movie: Look no further, Fair Last Deal, Debt of Ambitions, if you could put it in words, Kinsey. Television: Modern Love, Blue Bloods, Fosse / Verdon, The Blacklist, Mr. Robot, Trial by Jury. Education: Alabama Shakespeare Festival / UA-MFA Classical Acting; Morehouse College; The Public Theater Shakespeare Lab (directed by Barry Edelstein).

Kevis Hillocks (Chorus) is originally from Brooklyn, New York. Off Broadway: X or Betty Shabazz v. The Nation (The Acting Company). Regional / Touring: Julius Caesar (The Acting Company). International Theater: Ruined (Greek Festival 16). Other New York and regional theaters: Pass Over (Luna Stage), Pirira (Luna Stage), College Colors (Crossroads Theater), Morning Sun (Theater 167), Thoughts of a Colored Man (Noisy Tenants), King Lear (The Public). Television: Blue Bloods. Movie: Pebble Beach (Theeobc). Education: Ted Sluburski Studios – Stage Studies, Interim Conservatory (BFA), SUNY Purchase College.

Patricia Randell (nurse) recently performed Nurse Ratched to rave reviews at the Playhouse on Park Theater in West Hartford, CT. Premiered by Durang Durang at the Manhattan Theater Club and five One Act Play marathons (including the premiere of Christopher Durangs FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS) at the Ensemble Studio Theater in New York. Played Sheila Bair in HBOs Too Big to Fail. New York Theater: Penguin Rep Theater, Pan Asian, TACT, Peccadillo, New York Theater Workshop, Queens Theater In The Park, Abingdon Stage. Regional Theater: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Alabama Shakespeare Theater, Geva Theater Center, Inge Festival, Key West Theater (with Jesse Tyler Ferguson), John Drew, Centenary Stage and Studio Arena. Other movies and TV series: Islander, Approaching Union Square, My Day, The Actress, L&O and Mysteries of Laura, among others. Frequent guest artist at New River Dramatists, William Inge Center for the Arts, and The Actors Studio Playwright / Director Lab. Member: Ensemble Studio Theater.