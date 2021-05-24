Army of the Dead: the 7 movies and shows it puts together

Zack Snyder planted the seeds for a vast franchise filled with sequels, prequels and spinoffs inArmy of the deadThe zombie flick offered Snyder the opportunity to explore original ideas without the difficulties of studio intervention or the blame that established properties like Superman and the Justice League often involve. Obviously, Snyder used this level of freedom to create an exciting zombie myth and a lived-in dystopian world with lots of interesting characters and mysteries.

The choice to link the origin of the zombie outbreak to the infamous Zone 51, as well as the choice to set the story long after the virus has started to spread, allows Army of the deadto set up future stories in the same world. Two related projects are already on the verge of being released soon: theArmy of thieves prequel movie and theArmy of the Dead: Lost Vegas anime spin-off. These two installments should answer many questions and offer even more, but they’re not the only titles the franchise may release in the future.

SinceArmy of the dead is an original story, future stories might follow the more unexpected characters or use the strangest formats. But with the information provided by the first film, viewers can begin to get a sense of what potential sequels might look like. These are the most likely.

Army of thieves

Army of thievesis confirmed as the first title to followArmy of the dead. In fact, the film has already finished production and is slated for release in 2021. It will focus on Ludwig Dieter and a team of clever criminals trying to exploit the instability of society during the early days of the zombie outbreak. Army of the deadspent a lot of time developing Dieter as a goofy yet charismatic safecracker, so it’s only natural that he will be the protagonist of the prequel Matthias Schweighfer, who plays Dieter, will direct and star. The main cast also includes Ruby O. Fee, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen and Nomi Nakai.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

The other confirmed installation in the world ofArmy of the dead isArmy of the Dead: Lost Vegas, a six-episode animated series that follows some of the characters from the original film: Scott Ward by Dave Bautista, Kate Ward by Ella Purnell, Maria Cruz by Ana de la Reguera, Marianne Peters by Tig Notaro and Vanderohe by Omari Hardwick. However, Joe Manganiello will play the role of Rose and other notable actors such as Harry Lennix, Anya Chalotra and Vanessa Hudgens will join him. The series will focus on Scott and Rose’s attempts to save the survivors and keep the zombies at bay, but it will also reveal many important events that happened before the outbreak. How Zeus got infected and how Area 51 is involved will likely be relevant.

Army of the dead 2

Vanderohe’s tragic realization that he was bitten comes to an endArmy of the dead On a disturbing note: After surviving the zombie horde, a direct attack from Zeus, and a nuclear blast, Vanderohe knows he could become the new harbinger of the zombie virus. Unarmed to end his own misery and prevent disaster from happening, he is called to turn into a zombie on a private flight to Mexico. One can’t help but wonder how quickly the virus is spreading once the jet lands and Vanderohesprings attacks everyone in sight. The Las Vegas nuclear explosion was supposed to wipe out all the infected. No one expects a zombie to book a flight to a new country. The direct sequel toArmy of the deadcould solve this problem.

Post-Army of the Dead Dieter fallout

Dieter sacrificed his place inside the casino safe to save Vanderohe, and the last we see of him is Zeus who grabs him before he closes the safe. Since Dieter is a major figure in theArmy of the deadfranchise, a new movie or show could detail either his escape from the Alpha or his transformation into an Azombie. Either way, Dieter could have found a way to survive the nuclear blast. A spin-off centered on him would continue its arc throughArmy of thieves andArmy of the dead, perhaps concluding it by making it Alpha again on its third spawn.

Bly Tanaka Spinoff

The main plot ofArmy of the dead launched due to Bly Tanaka’s proposal. The mysterious millionaire asked Scott to collect a large sum of money from the safe before the nuclear weapon landed in Las Vegas. However, what Bly Tanaka perhaps really wanted from Las Vegas was to militarize the zombie virus. Hence the reason he sent Martin with the team and why Martin made the terrible mistake of beheading the Queen. In theArmy of the dead universe, zombies are almost super powerful, and a powerful man like Tanaka can have ambitious plans with such a valuable weapon. A future movie or show, possibly afterArmy of the dead 2, can reveal that Tanaka was successful in arming zombies for his own benefit.

Spinoff olympus

Another story that takes place before the nuclear explosion could take place in the Olympus casino. Olympus has provided some of the most spectacular backdrops inArmy of the dead, and the typical Las Vegas imagery delivered distinct visual elements that set the film apart from dozens of other films in the zombie genre. A future sequel could continue to explore zombified Las Vegas with a stronger emphasis on the mythology-inspired casino. After all, the statue of the Greek god of thunder inspired Zeus, the king of the horde.

Army of the Dead: Global Epidemic

Finally, the most obvious result of Vanderohe’s infection is the uncontrollable spread of the zombie virus across the world. Las Vegas could hardly be quarantined, the rest of the world might not be so lucky. AArmy of the deada film about a global epidemic would have the advantage over ambitious films likeSecond World War, who often have to deal with the backstory, infection, conflict, and zombie virus ending in one movie (and often without the proper level of world-building). the Army of the deadThe franchise seems to take its time exploring all aspects of the Zombie Crisis, and a possible global disaster movie could be an ideal blockbuster.

