Dwayne Johnson shows off massive black Adam ensemble in new image





As production continues for Black Adam, its star Dwayne Johnson continues to promote the film, this time with a massive ensemble image.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson showed Black adams massive set with a whole new image. The former WWE Champion is one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars, with successful franchises like Fast Furious and Jumanji, but he’ll finally make his long-awaited superhero debut in the DCEUs Black adam. After being involved in the anti-hero project for over a decade and the delay of the coronavirus pandemic Adams black start of production, Black adam finally started filming last month. Shortly before production launched, Johnson also announced that the film would hit theaters in July 2022. Marking a new summer release for Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra, as their Jungle cruise will be released in July. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. While not much is known about the story, the final years DC FanDome concept trailer revealed that Black adam will fit into the modern timeline of the DCEU (5,000 years after his imprisonment), as well as the exploration of the destruction of his homeland, Kahndaq. In addition to Johnsons Black Adam, the film will feature the Justice Society of America with Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). The start of the film provided plenty of teases and a glimpse into his comic book project, such as a preview of his Black Adam costume under his usual clothes. Now, The Peoples Champion has given an overview of the film sets. Related: DC FanDome 2021: What To Expect From Movies & TV Yesterday, Johnson posted a set photo on Instagram that highlights what massive production is all aboutBlack adam is. The photo shows a huge set that may have felt the wrath of Black Adams’ powers, with broken bricks and items scattered throughout. Of course, in the image, the crew can be seen at work with an impressive array of cameras and lights set up around the set. Along with the picture, Johnson writes: I wanted to show you this awesome shot of our huge soundstages and massive production effort and scale. The superstar also notes that they are at halfway stride and called the A team production team the best in our industry. Of course, he closed the post with his now popular slogan: The hierarchy of power in DC UNIVERSE is about to change. The full post can be seen below: It’s not entirely clear if this is a set built to show the destruction of Kahndaq, as some parts have an old school feel. However, considering this to be a DCEU movie with a mighty force like Black Adam, one would expect many awesome and important battles that would end in destruction. So it could potentially represent many moments in the film. The picture offers another thrilling look at the production, and Johnsons’ encouraging lyrics and mention halfway stride inspires confidence after the many delays this film has faced. It’s also clear that the film is set to be set for its release date next year, with perhaps the release of a more revealing DC FanDome teaser this year. Johnson, who is known for going above and beyond in promoting his projects on social media, has been particularly active in showing previews of the set recently. He also posted a dark image of Black Adam yesterday, teasing his rage-fueled backstory. The wrestler-turned-actor is indeed creating enthusiasm for his film DCEU, and now with Johnson signing in for animation DC Super Animals, it is clear that the Black adam The star is expected to be a big part of DC in the future. Next: Black Adam: How DCEU’s JSA Will Be Different From Stargirl’s Source: Dwayne Johnson / Instagram Four good days review: Close & Kunis performances elevate disappointing film

