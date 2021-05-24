Kevin Spacey Cast in Franco Nero Luomos Che Disegn Dio





Photo credit: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images Since Kevin Spacey was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct and assault in 2017, the actors’ work in front of the camera has been limited to a series of deeply cursed YouTube videos, which he has delivered often. as Card castle Frank Underwood. Apparently, however, Spacey has booked his first gig since Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeedNews the Baby driver the actor reportedly tried to have sex with him when Rapp was 14. Variety, producer Louis Nero confirmed at exit Kevin Spacey will make an appearance as a police detective in director Franco Neros’ upcoming drama The man who drew God, or The Man Who Drew God, opposite Neros’ wife Vanessa Redgrave and the director himself. I am very happy that Kevin has agreed to participate in my film, Franco Nero tells ABC News, which first reported the casting of Spaceys. I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie. Nero would star in the film, which follows the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making lifelike portraits just by listening to human voices. In September last year, Anthony Rapp and an accuser known as CD filed a lawsuit against Spacey, alleging the actor attempted to sexually assault Rapp and repeatedly sexually assaulted CD while the two men were 14 years old respectively. In 2019, authorities investigated two more allegations of sexual assault against the actor, but determined that one did not meet the statute of limitations, while the other was dismissed by the accusers’ son when the the alleged victim had died.

