Michelle Obama greets Alicia Keys at Billboard Music Awards





When you ask Michelle Obama to sing your praises, you’ve clearly reached the pinnacle of the music game. This is what happened at Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Las Vegas on Sunday night, when the former first lady featured Alicia Keys in a mix of 20th anniversary songs from her groundbreaking debut album Songs in A Minor, released on June 5, 2001 when the Manhattan-born singer-pianist was from 19. Obama remembers hearing Keys Grammy’s # 1 single for the very first time. I remember how it felt to hear the song Fallin for the first time. It was edgy and moving, graceful but raw, ”said Obama, 57. This young singer took us to church and to the symphony and to a candlelight dinner and couples therapy and everywhere else in just over three minutes. I knew then and there that this wouldn’t be Alicia Keys’ last wedding, and in the years since, she amazed us again and again in so many ways. Obama then celebrated Keys for not just being an artist. She is also an advocate for women and families around the world, a social justice leader, a wife, a mentor, a mother. But above all, she is herself, always thoughtful, always hopeful, always Alicia. And by wearing her real self, she calls us all to be the same in our own lives and to each other. Then Obama concluded his introduction on a very personal note, telling Keys in his pre-recorded tribute that you inspire me and my daughters. As if that wasn’t enough already by the time of the 20th anniversary, resplendent Keys in white, including a top hat that covered her song-era braids in A Minor, took to the stage to sing a mix of ivory. from Piano & I, A Womans Worth, How Come You Dont Call Me and of course Fallin who proved that she had not fallen at all as one of the best R&B artists of her generation. And hard to believe, she just turned 40 in January.

