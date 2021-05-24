Los Angeles star already wants a role in ‘NCIS: Hawaii’





NCIS: Los Angeles Star Eric Christian Olsen is spending his offseason with his family in Hawaii, which just happens to be the setting for the most recent NCIS spin off. Olsen, who previously endorsed the idea of ​​a spinoff in Aloha State, said he would be interested in a cameo on NCIS: Hawaii. The new series will debut in the fall, replacing NCIS: New Orleans as third NCIS broadcast on CBS. During an interview on Entertainment tonight On Friday, Olsen was asked if he was working on NCIS: Hawaii while he was there with his family. At first, the actor joked about joining the new series full-time, but then seriously said he’d like to make an appearance. “It would be great if I made an appearance on NCIS: Hawaii, but I didn’t say anything… I just crossed the back of the photo, ”he said. NCIS: Hawaii doesn’t start filming until next month. NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET this fall, following the original NCIS, which runs from Tuesday to Monday. NCIS: Los Angeles will remain on Sunday, airing at 9 p.m. ET. It will serve as an introduction to The SEAL team instead of NCIS: New Orleans, which ends its seventh and final season on Sunday night. New NCIS The series will star Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon and Noah Mills will be the co-stars. Christopher Silber and Jan Nash, who worked on NCIS: New Orleans, co-created the new series with Matt Bosack. Larry Teng, who directed episodes of TO CRUSH and Hawaii 5-0, will lead the pilot and serve as executive producer. In a preview of the new show, Lachey said she didn’t take the role of the first female character to lead a branch of NCIS lightly. “I’m excited to bring a different layer to this role and hope to inspire this next generation of young girls and women,” Lachey said in a video released by CBS. “My character, Jane Tennant, is the special agent in charge of NCIS. She is the mother of a 15 year old boy and a 9 year old girl and this is real life: juggling life, l ‘love and work’ Although Lachey is not of Hawaiian descent, she assured fans that she is familiar with the state. She is half Filipino and spent time in Hawaii during her father’s military service. “I obviously know the first layer that most people know when they pass by and you see the beautiful waters and the beaches; but, what I’m interested in showing is the depth to the people of Hawaii,” he said. Lachey explained. “There is so much beauty there. There is so much culture there, I hope I can represent everyone and show the beautiful side of Hawaii.” One of the other major nods to Hawaiian culture is the show’s title, which will include the okina in between the two i’s. Hawaii is the official name of the state, but its name in the Hawaiian language includes the shutdown of the glottis. The official name of the Big Island is also the Big Island of Hawaii.

