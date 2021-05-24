Ventnor Square Theater premieres

By NANETTE LoBIONDO GALLOWAY

The newly reconstructed Ventnor Square Theater in Ventnor officially opened to the public on Saturday with a ribbon cutting, but a few hundred friends close to the building redevelopers got a glimpse Thursday night of the 1920s-inspired decor.

Theater owners Clint Bunting, Scott Kaufman and former Ventnor resident Brett DeNafo and their partners hosted a smooth opening that included an open bar, refreshments and a preview of the phenomenal Dolby Atmos sound system in the world’s largest three cinema screens that will thrill customers in their reclining seats while watching the latest action film.

The group bought the besieged theater in August 2018 and after years of unexpected challenges, structural issues, beam replacements and a pandemic shutdown, they unveiled their painstaking restoration to the glory days of Hollywood cinema.

The cost overruns took their planned investment from $ 3 million to around $ 5 million, but nothing deterred the Town Square Entertainment Group from revitalizing the Ventnor City institution.

Bunting said the project would not have been possible without the support of the former and current city commissioners.

I am relieved. We had to overcome a lot of obstacles, but what I love most is that it will be a big part of the Ventnor community. It affects everyone, he said.

Planning Council member Lorraine Sallata, who reviewed the organization’s plans for the building, which had been closed for more than a decade, in December 2018, praised the developers for keeping them.

They did a phenomenal job restoring this building, she said. They have kept the integrity of the time and its beauty.

The place will take moviegoers back to Nucky Johnson’s era of glitz and glamor in the Roaring Twenties, with art deco decor, a bar and restaurant on the second floor named after the famous Atlantic City energy broker.

Mayor Beth Holtzman dressed for the occasion in a black fringed flapper-style gown that she bought a year ago in preparation for the grand opening ceremony.

I wanted to adapt the 1920s motif, she says. When you brought this idea to us, we were so excited. And today it came to fruition and I’m beyond the excitement.

The theater has a state-of-the-art ticketing system, a main theater with 272 seats and two smaller theaters that can seat around 85 people. There is a first floor lobby bar and a full service bar and restaurant on the second floor which will be operated by EJ Dougherty of Cape May Court House, who operates their restaurant at the Harbor Square Theater in Stone Harbor.

DeNafo, whose parents still live in Ventnor, said it was a meeting with the mayor that convinced Bunting to take his chances on Ventnor.

It’s a great city that has seen changes over the years, DeNafo said.

He thanked his friend Joe Schaffer for arranging a meeting with the commissioners when the team was looking to buy the building.

It was a team effort from day one, he said. That’s the big part of it, it’s a community, its Ventnor, we love it.

Commissioner Tim Kriebel, who said he had his first date with his wife Jennifer at the theater, visited the Stone Harbor Theater and got goose flesh when he saw it and asked to talk to owners. It was when he learned that they had already spoken with the owners of the Frank Theater about the purchase of the Ventnor site.

It was just a good time, he said. The building was falling onto the street and we had to move the bus stop to ensure the safety of commuters. This theater will be Ventnor’s future barometer. If they are successful, we will do well.

Former resident Carly Quinn said she frequented the theater when she lived in Ventnor in her twenties.

I saw the first in the new Star Wars trilogy here. I would love to see it again with this new sound system, she said.

Judy Davenport, who is from Wildwood, said she was excited about the owners.

I love the speakeasy theme. Hope they are doing very well, she said.

Films showing the first weekend included Dirty Dancing, Four Good Days, The Marksman and Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney’s new blockbuster Cruella and A Quiet Place Part 2 will premiere on Memorial Day weekend.

For movie listings, seehttps://www.squaretheatres.com/ventnor