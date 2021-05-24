Kendall Jenner accused of copying the Tequila company





Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner is accused of copying another company with the release of her 818 Tequila brand.

Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of her company 818 Tequila this weekend with a celebrity party. But while the keeping up with the Kardashians star was busy commemorating her first solo venture, another company was spreading the word about her alleged plagiarism. Another US-based tequila company insinuates that Kendall copied their style and charged more for inferior tequila. The model moved forward with the official release of 818 Tequila after facing backlash over the alleged cultural appropriation of Mexican migrant workers. Fans criticized Kendall for donning“chic migrantoutfit and riding with a cowboy hat in her brand’s first official commercial. The reality TV star visited her company’s distillery in Jalisco, Mexico for the promotional shoot. instead of enjoying the essence Kendall wanted to capture but it looks like Kendall has bigger fish to fry after his new tequila company comes under mimic claims. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Kendall Jenner ‘Not Proud’ Of Her Social Media Addiction Texas-based tequila company Tequila 512 took to Instagram to blow up Kendall’s 818 Tequila for apparently serving as inferior but more expensive counterfeit. “You may have seen that @kendalljenner released a new tequila today,“the company captioned a side by side Photo of the two bottles of the company. “Note the similarities including color, name and it is made in the same Tequila distillery in Mexico as ours,They added. The Austin, Texas-based company uses area code 512 while Kendall uses Calabasas area code 818. But the brand accuses Kendall of making quality tequila cheaper while charging more. . “Their lots are distilled twice. Ours three times. Yet she charges twice as much per bottle”, they noted. Tequila 512 was made aware of the similarities after a customer sent them a photo of Kendall’s tequila to ask if it was theirs. “And here we get messages like the one in this message picture, “ they continued. “It doesn’t sound very cool. “ Tequila 512 costs around $ 30 while Tequila 818 will set you back around $ 60 per bottle. If what Tequila 512 says is true, it wouldn’t make much sense to pay more for a drink if there are more affordable options that do the job. Kendall has yet to respond to 512 Tequila’s claims, she has been busy promoting her new brand. She enjoyed her launch party with her sisters, mom and a number of celebrities including Katy Perry, Drake and Chris Brown. Travis Scott was also present with Kylie Jenner and her best friend StassiKaranikolaou. With the support of Kendall’s celebrities, it will take a lot more than one Instagram post for Tequila 512 to gain access to the Kardashian-Jenner machine. Next: KUWTK: Kendall Responds To Aftermath Of Wrestling With Anxiety Source: Tequila512 Floribama Shore: Where to Watch Season 4 and Past Seasons









