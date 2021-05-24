New Velociraptor Bravo Debuts at Universal Orlando’s Raptor Encounter





Universal Orlando introduced fans to a new velociraptor that is now available for guests to meet in the Raptor Encounter from Jurassic Park to Islands of Adventure. What is happening: Universal Orlando take from Instagram

Jurassic world fans will immediately think of Blue, the velociraptor from the later films that served as the alpha beta of Owen Grady, Charlie, Delta and Echo making up the rest of the fourth film pack.

fans will immediately think of Blue, the velociraptor from the later films that served as the alpha beta of Owen Grady, Charlie, Delta and Echo making up the rest of the fourth film pack. Hardcore fans of the franchise would even have a hard time finding a velociraptor named Bravo, but all records indicate that Bravo is unique to one. Jurassic world touring show that debuted early last year, and now Raptor Encounter at the park. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Orlando Resort (@universalorlando) Guests at Raptor Encounter can still meet Blue and a few young raptors, and they can spot the rest of the pack (Charlie, Delta, and Echo) in the new VelociCoaster attraction, which is still in technical rehearsal and officially opens on June 10.

The new attraction takes customers in a velociraptor paddock to experience a high speed roller coaster in the middle of a Velociraptor enclosure, though raptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) thinks it's a bad idea. From there, racers will howl through a series of incredible near misses and maneuvers, including two high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – a total of 12 seconds of weightlessness, a barrel a few inches above the islands of Adventure lagoon and the signature "Top Hat", which will send riders 155 feet in the air, then immediately into an 80 degree drop.

in the middle of a Velociraptor enclosure, though raptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) thinks it’s a bad idea. From there, racers will howl through a series of incredible near misses and maneuvers, including two high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – a total of 12 seconds of weightlessness, a barrel a few inches above the islands of Adventure lagoon and the signature “Top Hat”, which will send riders 155 feet in the air, then immediately into an 80 degree drop. Think meeting one of the smartest animals to ever grace the planet is a little intimidating? Check out our video below featuring Blue as she appeared in Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.









