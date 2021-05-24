5 Spider-Man Villains Who Failed To Get Good (& 5 Who Should Try)

Spider-Man has the biggest rogue gallery in comics alongside Batman and Superman, with everyone’s favorite web superhero battling multiple colorful characters every two months. While many of his villains are pure evil, some of them tend to be much more noble than others.

Like many of Spidey’s villains sometimes get a chance to turn things around, although usually cold feet keep that from happening. Some villains have tried and failed to become good, but some of them could truly thrive working alongside angels.

ten Fail: Green Goblin

Green Goblin is one of Spider-Man’s most recognizable villains, with Norman Osborn, the goblin’s true identity, being one of the most ruthless people in Marvel Comics. Following Secret invasion, Osborn founded The Dark Avengers, a team where villains pose as famous heroes, Osborn using Iron Man-inspired armor to be Iron Patriot.

At no point did it even seem likely enough that Osborn had good intentions, with the character being at peak wreckage throughout this time. Osborn showed his true colors in Seat when he attacked Asgard, who at the time was located in Broxton, Oklahoma, being thrown in jail for his actions.

9 Might Succeed: The Sandman

Not only could Sandman easily succeed as a good guy, he already has! After a ploy that saw Sandman merge with Hydro Man, Sandman began to question his terrible actions, which set him on the path to becoming a good guy.

In fact, Sandman was briefly a reserve Avenger, but soon became a complicated villain again. The character has sort of been in limbo for a while, so maybe he could turn around soon, although the chances of him working with The Avengers again are slim.

8 Failure: the rhino

Rhino’s failed turn is the most recent, but it’s also one of the most disappointing. When Rhino teamed up with Miles Morales to save the villain’s niece, it seemed The Rhino was on the road to redemption.

The joke between Rhino and Miles was really lovely and it looked like writer Saladin Ahmed was going to do the same magic for Rhino that he did in his Black bolt run with Absorbing Man. Unfortunately, this was not the case, as Rhino would later appear in Matthew Rosenberg. Thunderboltsrun like a bad guy once again.

7 Might Succeed: The Scarab

One of the greatest C-Listers in Marvel Comics history is The Beetle, but the new Beetle makes it look even worse. Janice Lincoln, Tombstone’s daughter, is a successful lawyer who has taken up the torch from The Beetle, becoming a thorn on the side of Spider-Man and Ant-Man.

Unlike the previous Beetle, the new Beetle has developed a fan base that has been spawned by the series Spider-Man’s Superior Enemies. While she doesn’t yet have the motivation to become a good one, she certainly has the charisma and determination it takes to be successful in the superhero community.

6 Failure: Carnage

When Axis overturned the moral alignment of heroes and villains, Carnage was among the returnees, which prompted him to become a hero. The series that featured Carnage as a creepy hero is both funny and downright sad.

Although he does his best, Carnage is still Carnage, so he does more harm than good despite the fact that he now has good intentions. At the end of the event, Carnage sacrifices himself to stop the Inverted X-Men, with a statue being built in his honor … until he returns once more as a murderer.

5 Could Succeed: Mysterio

The tenth villain Spider-Man fought, Mysterio didn’t really have much luck in the comics, having earned a reputation as Spidey’s second most famous punch bag. While he’s had his moments, often when he’s up against other Marvel heroes, his Spider-Man fighting career has gone so badly that maybe it’s time he started fighting. help.

Although it turned out to be a ruse, Mysterio’s appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Homeis a showcase of what a heroic Mysterio could be. In fact, if he truly proved himself, Mysterio could easily earn a spot on The Avengers.

4 Failure: Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus is one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous enemies, but for a brief time he was his successor. After trading spirits with Spidey to avoid death, Doctor Octopus soon learned that with great power comes great responsibility, leading him to become The Superior Spider-Man.

At the end of Superior Spider-Man, Doc Ock sacrificed himself to restore the consciousness of Peter Parker. Later, Doctor Octopus would once again be brought back as an outright villain, completely rejecting all of his character development.

3 Might Succeed: The Lizard

Curt Conners, also known as The Lizard, isn’t just one of Spider-Man’s deadliest villains, he’s also one of Marvel Comics’ friendliest villains. Although his animal alter ego often forces him to do evil, he has shown his heroic side on a few occasions.

For example, in the “Hunted” storyline, Lizard and Spider-Man were forced to watch Kraven and his cohorts hunt Black Cat and his son Billy. Lizard asked Spidey to remove an inhibitor chip from his back that Conners was using to control The Lizard. With the chip removed, Conners was able to maintain control in order to save his son, showing how noble he is.

2 Failure: Hobgoblin

There have been eight Hobgoblins in Marvel Comics, but none have achieved as much notoriety as Roderick Kingsley. Axis“ The heroic Hobgoblin did the right thing, he was always motivated by monetary gain, essentially becoming the Tony Robbins of the Marvel Universe.

Hobgoblin began hosting “Become A Hero” seminars and franchised some identities of deceased supervillains such as Razorback, clashing with another goblin in the form of Phil Urich, a former Hobgoblin who then went through Goblin Knight. . Once reality was restored, Kingsley reverted to his old ways.

1 Could Succeed: The Shocker

Often seen as Spidey’s biggest punching bag, The Shocker has a lot of potential that hasn’t been capitalized on. Often seen as redundancy when Electro is on the table, what makes TheShocker special is that its powers are based on vibration and that it is much less off balance than its electric counterpart.

For the most part, Shocker is more professional than his fellow supervillains, preferring profit over personal motivation. Seeing how teams like The Avengers and X-Factor have some sort of monetary edge, what could put Shocker on the right track may be cash.

