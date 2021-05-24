Every office actor in Brooklyn 99

Office and Brooklyn nine-nineshare a similar comedic tone, but are also connected by many cast members. This is no coincidence, because Michael Schur, educated at Harvard, co-created Brooklyn nine-nine starring Dan Goor after writing 12 episodes of Officeand portray Mose Schrute.

Both Office and Brooklyn nine-ninerevolve around childish and oppressed protagonists. In the NBC series Scranton, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) tries to keep control of the Dunder Mifflin paper company, but is often manipulated by the working atmosphere he has created. In the cop series, which started on Fox and then moved on to NBC, Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta struggles with issues of maturity, resulting in conflict with friends and co-workers. Due to the similar joke formulaOffice and Brooklyn nine-nine, both series have been popular destinations for seasoned comedy artists.

Office and Brooklyn nine-nine may be an acquired taste for some pop culture consumers; however, both series are worth the long-term investment. And with so many performers intersecting between the two shows, there’s a sense of familiarity that comes through during the re-watches. Here’s a full breakdown of every actor and actress who appears in the two. Office and Brooklyn nine-nine.

Craig robinson

Craig Robinson does his Brooklyn nine-nine debut in the season 1 episode “Pontiac Bandit”. He plays the main character, also known as Doug Judy: a criminal who is said to be Jake’s nemesis but who gets along well with him. In Office, Robinson played the role of warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin, a Dunder Mifflin Scranton employee who likes to avoid drama and the sales team as a whole. His other roles include Matheson in Pineapple Express and Nick in Time machine for spa.

Ed helms

Best known for playing the role of passive-aggressive sales manager Andy Bernard in Office, Ed Helms made his Brooklyn nine-nine debut in the season 2 episode “USPIS”. He plays Jack Danger, an arrogant USPIS agent who disappoints Jake and Charles by revealing that his latest one is pronounced “DONG-ER”, which doesn’t sound as cool as “DAYN-GER”. Helms plays the role of Stu in The Hangover film franchise and portrayed Rusty Griswold in the 2015 film Vacation.

Oscar Nut

Oscar Nuez portrayed gay accountant Oscar Martinez in Office, a character who watches his wacky colleagues and opposes Michael Scott’s questionable behavior. Brooklyn nine-nineSeason 3 Episode “9 Days” as Dr. Porp, a medical professional who informs Jake and Holt that they both have mumps. Nuez also appeared as Ramon in Proposal and councilor Rodriguez in 2017 Baywatch movie.

Kate flannery

Fans of Office Know Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, a Dunder Mifflin employee who often makes inappropriate statements in public places and reveals too much information about her private life. Flannery similarly plays a blunt character in Brooklyn nine-nine named Marge Bronigan, the concierge of the 99th arrondissement who is known as Mean Marge. In the Season 3 episode “Adrian Pimento”, she berates Charles, Terry and Amy but ends up agreeing with them on an acceptable cleaning deal, which will benefit both the cops and the janitors. Flannery voiced Carol inOK KO! Let’s be heroes andBarb Miller in Steven universe.

Tim meadows

Respected character actor Tim Meadows is best known for playing on Saturday Night Live from 1991 to 2000, which led to a lead role as Leon Phelps in the 2000 comedy The Ladies Man. He later appeared in Office Season 2 episode “The Client,” portraying a Lackawanna County representative laughing at Michael’s jokes before agreeing to a distribution deal. Meadows appears in several episodes of Brooklyn nine-nine asCaleb John Gosche, a cannibal who shares a cell with Jake and later offers advice in prison on a serial killer case.

Rob huebel

Rob Huebel won a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role as Dr. Owen Maestro in Children’s hospital, and has appeared in various mainstream productions over the years, both in movies (The descendants, I love you man) and TV (Big mouth, The Goldbergs). In the Brooklyn nine-nine Season 5 episode “Return to Skyfire”, it portrays an author named Landon Lawson who stages an extortion plan. Huebel also appears in several episodes of Office, from season 5, as Holly Flax’s Nashua-based boyfriend, AJ

Kyle Bornheimer

Kyle Bornheimer first appears in Brooklyn nine-nine during the Season 1 episode “Tactical Village”, playing Amy’s ex-boyfriend, Teddy. Helater appears sporadically throughout the series, with his love for Pilsners being a running joke. In Office Season 4 episode “Local Ad”, Bornheimer portrays an advertising man who assists Michael Scott with a Dunder Mifflin promo. Bornheimer may be best known for his role as Ted in the 2019 Netflix movie Marriage story.

Chris Bauer

One of the best actors in the industry, Chris Bauer played Baltimore Dockworker Frank Sobotka in Thread and Andy Bellefleur in Real blood. It appears in the Brookyn nine-nine Season 5 episode “The Negotiation”, depicting an NYPD negotiator berating Jake for taking his first situation hostage. In Office Season 8 episode “Turf War”, Bauer appears as an employee of Under Mifflin Syracuse fighting against the Scranton branch for control of Birmingham customers.

Other actors at Brooklyn Nine-Nine & The Office

Jerry Minor:An old Saturday Night Live actor, Jerry Minor portrayed a Jamaican restaurateur named Brandon in two episodes of Office season 8. He also appeared as defense attorney Jerry Grundhaven in the Brooklyn nine-nine Season 1 episode “Old School”.

Kevin Dorff:Shaw’s Bar bartender appears in multiple episodes of Brooklyn nine-nine, starting with the Season 1 episode “Thanksgiving”. In Officeseason 4, Kevin Dorff portrays a lawyer named Aaron Grandy, a former client of Dunder Mifflin.

Kulap Vilaysack:Best known for playing Cassandra inOwnership of the $ bajillion dollar, Kulap Vilaysack appears in Office Season 3 episode “A Benihana Christmas” as the date of Michael’s Christmas party, Nikki. She then landed a role of Nightmare hacker in the Brooklyn nine-nine Season 4 episode “Crime & Punishment”.

Eugene Cordero:In Office Season 7 episode “The Search”, Eugene Cordero had a small role as a gas station attendant. He later appeared as Joe Reles inKong: Skull Island, and appeared in the Brooklyn nine-nine Season 4 episode “Crime & Punishment” as Pandemic.

Sarah Baker: Before playing the role of Thea Cunningham in Big little lies andMindy Kominsky in The Kominsky method, Sarah Baker portrayed Jose in Office Season 6 episode “The Delivery: Part 2.” She later appeared in two episodes of Brooklyn nine-nine like Amy’s best friend, Kylie.

Andrew Daly:Better known as Modern family Principal Brown and Veep’s Keith Quinn and Andrew Daly portrayed Ben Franklin in Office season 3. He also appeared as Tri-State Policeman’s Jeffrey Bouch in Brooklyn nine-nine season 4.

David Grant Wright:Better call Saul Lynton portrayed the justice of the peace in the Brooklyn nine-nine Season 2 episode “Boyle-Linetti Wedding.” Fans of Office can recognize him as Mr. Sylvie from the season 5 episode “Two Weeks”.

Michael Cassady:Cassasdy has a memorable role inBrooklyn nine-nineas Willaim, the street artist in the season 5 episode “DFW”. InOfficehe had small roles like Gideon and Tyler.

James Urbaniak:The character actor played Nick Lingeman inBrooklyn nine-nineepisode “Boyle’s Hunch.” Prior to that he portrayed Rolf in several episodes ofOffice.

Phil Abrams:A popular actor, Phil Abrams portrayed Shelby Thomas Weems in two episodes of Office. He later appeared as Jake’s Uncle Bob in the Brooklyn nine-nine Season 1 episode “Halloween”.

